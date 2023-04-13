Out of the 3 million tons of olive oil consumed annually around the globe, folks in Greece and Spain eat the most — ingesting 395 and 391 ounces per person respectively — more than an ounce per day. In the U.S., we each consume around 33 ounces a year — less than 1/10 of an ounce daily. Spain also is a Mediterranean country where fish is a favorite — each resident eats 93 pounds per year; in the U.S., it’s a paltry 48 pounds.
If we want to reap the benefits of a Mediterranean diet — and there are many — we’re going to have to do better by consuming more extra virgin olive oil and vegetables, limiting alcohol to a glass of wine or two, eating more fish and eliminating highly processed foods.
According to two new studies, doing that will transform women’s heart health and be a major help in preventing prostate cancer, as well as speeding up recovery after radiation treatment for prostate cancer.
A study in the journal Heart found that women who consistently enjoy a Mediterranean-style diet slash their risk for cardiovascular disease by 24% compared to women who don’t eat those heart-lovin’ foods.
Another study, in the journal Cancers, found that the Mediterranean diet’s delivery of a good dose of lutein, lycopene, alpha-carotene, and selenium is what helps men avoid and recover from prostate cancer and its treatment. The best food sources: tomatoes, melons, papayas, grapes, peaches, watermelons, white meat, fish, shellfish and nuts.
Need recipe ideas? Check out the “What to Cook When Cookbook.”
