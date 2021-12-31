If you’re a migraine headache sufferer, there’s no relief in knowing you share your misery with Ben Affleck, Serena Williams and Kristen Chenoweth. These headaches can shut you down for many hours at a time and cause severe pain, nausea and emotional distress.
While there are new medications that work some of the time for some folks (and that’s a great relief), a case study in BMJ Case Reports says that a plant-based diet seems to ease chronic migraine severity quite effectively. The man in that case had migraines 18 to 24 days per month. He had tried two meds and cut out potential trigger foods, including chocolate, cheese, nuts, caffeine and dried fruit. Nothing had worked — until he adopted the Low Inflammatory Foods Everyday diet.
LIFE’s menu includes eating at least 5 ounces of raw or cooked dark green leafy vegetables every day; drinking one 32-ounce green LIFE smoothie, made from banana, dark leafy greens, frozen berries and soy milk, daily; and limiting the intake of grains, starchy vegetables, oils and animal protein, particularly dairy and red meat.
After two months on the LIFE diet, the man had only one migraine per month; he stopped taking his migraine meds. Even when he tried certain “challenge” foods, such as egg whites or iced tea, the headaches they triggered were much less painful and much shorter in duration than before. After three months, his migraines stopped completely, and they haven’t returned in seven-plus years. Sure sounds like it’s worth trying.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at question@GreatAgeReboot.com.