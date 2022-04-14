“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” says the old adage about turning a negative situation into a positive one.
A lot of people have done just that during the past two years through a global pandemic. And when attendees see “Loras College: The Musical — Where Are They Now?” at this year’s Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, they will witness something that has become part of our “new normal” during the past few years — positive creativity borne out of a negative scenario.
Every year for the past 30 years, the faculty and staff of Loras College has staged a show as a “gift” of sorts to new and returning students.
Full of fun and comedy, the show serves as a way to introduce students to their professors and to staff members they will inevitably interact with during their time on campus.
But last year, when the faculty and staff play committee got together to talk about the 2021 show, it wasn’t to discuss scripts, roles and costumes. It was to make the tough decision as to whether there would be a show at all.
“The consensus was pretty easily ‘No,’” said Kyle Klapatauskas, Loras’ director of admissions. “Because even if things opened up, what about rehearsals and all that?”
Toward the end of that meeting, Klapatauskas tossed out an idea.
“I said what if we did a ‘Where are they now?’ kind of thing?” he said. “And we just did a video production. We talked about it, and the committee was really great about saying, ‘Go ahead and write it.’”
Klapatauskas, a Loras alum who studied theater and writing as a student, has written everything from melodramas to murder mysteries, including several for the faculty and staff production. But a mockumentary was something new.
“I was walking home, and I just started riffing and getting some ideas,” he said. “I wrote it down that weekend and then really kind of left it for a while.”
Mike Gibson and Doug Donald, both retired Loras faculty members, were especially encouraging as Klapatauskas worked on the script.
Stephanie Klapatauskas, another Loras alum, also worked on writing the script with her husband and noticed that some of their six children were very curious about what they were doing.
“My 10-year-old started writing a script,” she said. “He would ask, ‘What do you think about this?’ It was a good lesson.”
When the committee reconvened at the beginning of the summer to touch base, Kyle had the nearly finished script in hand.
Klapatauskas said the enthusiasm from the faculty and staff when they were approached to appear in the film was encouraging.
“They put their complete trust in us, which is pretty amazing, considering we really had no idea where this was going,” he said. “And then I would bump into people on campus and say, ‘Hey, are you interested in being in this?’ and they were all in. I didn’t know if I’d have enough time to write their parts, but it all worked out.”
Trent Hanselmann, Loras assistant director of marketing for digital media and another Loras graduate, was the technological muscle behind the production, but even he admits he wasn’t quite sure what he was filming.
“I had no idea of (Kyle’s) vision,” he said. “Even after the first day, I still didn’t quite understand the concept. We had probably 20 or 25 minutes on film after the first day or two.”
Despite not quite getting where the film was headed, Hanselmann’s technical skills proved invaluable.
“I knew Trent would be the person on campus to do it,” Kaputauskas said. “He’s really good at what he does, and what he doesn’t know, he’s really good at figuring it out.”
When the 30-minute film was completed, the trio wasn’t sure what to do with it.
“Then came the discussion of how it was going to be used,” Klapatauskas said. “At a welcome back session? A gathering? What do we say to the Loras community about this little video?”
The film ended up being shown at the end of the college’s welcome back sessions.
“I was sitting in the back, and everybody stayed,” Stephanie Klapatauskas said. “And seemed to enjoy it. They all laughed.”
Kate Cooper, a professor of biology at the college, approached the group about submitting the film to JDIFF.
“We never imagined doing that,” Klapatauskas said. “And we’re excited. Part of the beauty of this project is that we wrote it just to have fun and make people smile.”
Hanselmann, who quickly got on the same page with his fellow filmmakers, said that working with the Klapatauskases on the film was a “game changer” for him.
“I never even thought about submitting a movie (to a film festival),” he said. “Now, I’m thinking about what can I do either on my own or with Kyle that we can make for fun or to submit somewhere.”
“Loras College: The Musical — Where Are They Now?” will be showing as part of a block of short films at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 450 Main St.