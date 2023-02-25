SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host several events in March.
Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member and storyteller Andi Cloud will share Ho-Chunk culture from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Participants will gather outdoors around a fire. The cost is $20, and registration is due by Thursday, March 2.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, and Thoreau College Director Jacob Hundt will host, “Wheel of Time,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, via Zoom. Participants will have a conversation that will cover seasonal observances from different faith perspectives and possibilities for creating learning opportunities around the wheel of the year. The cost is $10, and registration is due by Monday, March 6.
Laurana Snyder, horticulturist and farm coordinator, will lead a discussion, “History of Common Vegetables,” from noon to 1 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, via Zoom. Participants will learn how humans domesticated and distributed the most common vegetables consumed today. The cost is $10, and registration is due by Wednesday, March 8.
Sinsinawa Mound will host an evening of music with Dan Schutte at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. An emphasis will be on the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, as most will be moving to Muskego this spring. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, will host an evening of Mary Oliver’s poetry from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, via Zoom. The cost is $10, and registration is due by Monday, March 13.
Mary Ellen Green, OP, will lead a journaling retreat from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18. The cost is $25, and registration is due by Thursday, March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.