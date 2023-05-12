If your birthday is today: Align yourself with like-minded people to increase your chances of getting what you want. A change at home will make your life easier and promote an energetic and productive disposition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20 Summon the best people to help you. Be the driving force behind your plans. You can expect to overcome any setback.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rethink your plan and consider if it's based on emotions or common sense. Refuse to let anyone influence you. Make decisions based on experience, knowledge and facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Show your appreciation and love for someone who has supported and inspired you. A situation will escalate. Prepare to act fast.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look at the possibilities, but don't act hastily. Take time to figure out what's best for you. Focus on your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A practical attitude will strengthen your work ethic. Offer incentives to people who can help you. Love is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Calculate your debts and put a plan in place that helps you save money. Now is not the time to take chances, but building equity is safe.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Problems that arise will cause you to second-guess your next move. Be intelligent and disciplined in your approach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let emotions confuse you. Look at the facts and the possible consequences of a pending decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Focus on making money, improving your home environment and feeling comfortable with your life. Keep spending to a minimum.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A change of heart will blindside you. Don't take anything or anyone for granted. You'll be disappointed if you let someone talk you into something that makes you feel uncertain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) The changes you make to yourself and your surroundings or lifestyle will lift your spirits and open your mind. Love and romance will enhance your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll get the help you need if you ask for it, but you'll falter if you do everything yourself. Keep the peace and focus on what you do best; everything else will fall into place.
