There’s a lot that can happen when you bring a group of people together — many of whom have never met — immediately plunge them into close quarters through 24 hours of sleepless travel and bring them out on the other side to a country that speaks another language and has a vastly different approach to daily living.
Somewhere along the way, the travel industry and even our media company thought, “That sounds like an idea with just the right balance of curiosity and chaos to capitalize on. Let’s roll with it.”
Having lived though this kind of experience on multiple occasions, I can tell you: Thank goodness for such adventures.
I recently returned from playing hostess for the Telegraph Herald’s 11-day excursion to Italy — one of seven group traveling experiences we’ve planned this year in collaboration with Premier World Discovery, in addition to Ireland, New Orleans, New England, two opportunities to take in the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park and a holiday excursion to historic Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C.
It was my second stint hosting one of our trips — the first being to Scotland and Northern Ireland in 2018. It also was my second time visiting Italy, having lived in the country for an extended period as part of an opera and language immersion program in 2011.
Our group included 13 travelers from the tri-states, as well as seven friends and family members joining us from Cedar Rapids and Ankeny, Iowa; Meridianville, Ala.; Atlanta; and Denver.
Along the way, we also picked up a companion in our travels by way of a stuffed toy monkey named Lyle 3. But more about him later.
After departing from Dubuque for Chicago, where we connected flights in Frankfurt, Germany, bound for Milan, Italy, we were greeted by our tour guide, Will.
The best way to describe Will is tall. Very, very tall.
Unlike “Where’s Waldo?” if a book were to be named after our tour guide, an appropriate title might be, “There’s Will!” It was impossible to lose sight of the guy, even in the busiest of crowds.
Vertical advantages aside, Will also is one of the most genuinely enthusiastic globe-trotters I’ve ever come into orbit with. His passion — along with his deep knowledge and appreciation for wine, World War II and European history — proved a tremendous asset to the group’s experience.
“While you’re here, you might notice that the way of life is very different,” Will told travelers early in the trip. “Maybe you’ll like it. Maybe you won’t. Part of traveling is experiencing how other people live in different parts of the world. The only thing I’ll ask you to do is to keep an open mind.”
A different way of life
For those who have been lucky enough to spend any amount of time in Italy, the most immediate and noticeable adjustment is the pace.
By comparison to the U.S., it can feel jolting transitioning from a value system held up by an emphasis on constant movement and productivity to one where you must beg for the bill at a restaurant at the encouragement of staying put to wine and dine for hours.
Work-life balance is an intentional practice, and the family unit is tightly knit.
In Italy, the average work day takes place between approximately 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a two- to three-hour lunch break, when children return home from school to eat with their families. This time is known as “riposa,” or “rest.” I was familiar with it as “pausa,” or “pause,” from my previous, more rural Italian travels. (Think “siesta.”)
However, what the Italians might have gained in their creation of a slow-paced, easy going lifestyle, they seem to have made up for in navigating Italy’s narrow roads and busy waterways.
Patience is a virtue that does not exist when en route, and we experienced one close call, head-on, with a semi, and one direct bump with a boat during our travels.
Both luckily were tame enough that they became one of the many debacles we could laugh about.
Collected experiences
Our arrival in Milan included a walking tour of the Duomo — the third largest Catholic Cathedral in the world — followed by a visit to the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie to stand before Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”
There aren’t words for feasting your eyes upon a work of art so recognizable and so important.
We also toured La Scala Theatre, one of world’s most beloved opera houses (and, as a classical vocalist, my mothership), as well as La Scala Museum.
Following our time in Milan, we explored the Italian Lakes — Como, Maggiore, Iseo and Orta — a region that seems to magically emerge from the mist like “Brigadoon.”
We headed to Franciacorta to enjoy a tasting and lunch with a local wine maker, then continued on to Monte Isola, the largest island within a European lake, including nine humble villages with fewer than 1,800 inhabitants.
Other stops included Stressa and Baveno, with a visit to the island of San Giulio, home to the oldest church in the region, with frescoes dating to the Renaissance.
But a favorite destination of mine and many of the travelers’ was a trek across the border to Lugano, Switzerland.
I easily could see myself planting roots in this pristine, lakeside locale.
A ride on the Monte Bre Cable Car that took us high near the summit provided views of Lake Lugano that took my breath away — along with some particularly stellar hot chocolate.
We eventually made our way to our final destination: Venice. We visited St. Mark’s Square, toured the Doge’s Palace and, yes, even made our way through the city’s watery canals by way of gondolas.
An additional visit included a boat excursion (and scene of our minor boat collision) to the island of Murano, where we viewed an impressive glass-blowing demonstration; and Burano, a vibrantly colored fisherman’s village containing quaint shops that housed high-end lace.
Wining and dining
It’s impossible to describe Italy without mentioning the abundant food and wine — often manifesting in a multicourse meal, followed by an essential dessert consisting of tiramisu or gelato.
In addition to my palate reconnecting with my beloved gnocchi, tagliatelle pasta and quattro fromaggi pizza (a blend of four cheeses, including mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan and a creamy cheese such as goat, Brie, Robiola or Stracchino), I fell head over heels for a plate of ravioli with white sauce.
I also experienced adventurous seafood encounters, sampling clams, octopus and various lake fish.
Not so beloved were the watery scrambled eggs. Not so much a delicacy in Italy as they are on our side of the pond, the hotels tried for their American travelers. They really, really tried.
The best bet for breakfast was to do as the Italians did, with a cup of espresso or cappuccino and a pastry.
The best of travel companions
While Italy alone has enough positive attributes to make visiting worthwhile, the cast of characters on this particular trip were wonderfully quirky — which brings me to the tale of three Lyles.
A rarity on our trip was having not one, but two gentleman with the name Lyle. To distinguish them apart, we referred to them as Lyle 1 and Lyle 2.
Upon our first night in Milan, a group of us decided to locate a quaint outdoor libation establishment where we could enjoy a glass of wine and the gorgeous surroundings. Not long after sitting down, we were approached by a street vendor who was insistent upon one of our travelers purchasing a stuffed toy monkey.
This monkey is the thing nightmares are made of, with its crooked eyes, nose, ears and neck. It only got worse when the monkey was pressed, and its eyes glowed red and began screaming.
The monkey quickly was christened Lyle 3 and became a kind of travel mascot throughout the rest of the trip — even requiring emergency surgery during one train ride, with a thread kit from the hotel and a Swiss Army knife purchased in Lugano, after we noticed a tear in its neck.
During another outing that found us booking it into a restaurant from a bus in the middle of freak a hail storm, our group dinner was accompanied by two waiters — one who clearly was irked by our presence and one having the best darn day of his life.
Tall tour guide Will and I decided to wager a bet: He would attempt to make the happy waiter a little less jovial, and I would attempt to make the grouchy waiter crack a smile. Will asked the happy waiter what the worst thing was that had ever happened to him — to which the happy waiter replied with a shrug and an even grander display of over-the-top zealousness. After finding a natural “moment,” I gave the grouchy waiter a hug and two European pecks on either cheek for bringing me a fresh dessert spoon for my tiramisu.
While neither could be broken, I’m told the sound that came from the waiter I embraced could be described as “positive.”
I’m going to take that as a win.
Among us were seasoned travelers, as well as a couple enjoying their first international journey. There was a grandmother traveling with her grandson, a couple new to Dubuque who had previously owned a vineyard and a group of longtime kindred spirits we came to know as the “Fab Five,” who always had a bottle of wine at the ready to pop open and share.
Ours was a trip that almost didn’t happen due to having fewer travelers. And while it might not have been the norm, it was perfection in the bonds that were forged, the stories that were shared and the laughter my gut is still recovering from.
How fortunate that so many of us live right here in the tri-states and are able to reconnect. (A reunion already is in the works.)
Whether it’s the slow pace, the good food, the great company or the free flowing wine, Italy has a way of reconnecting us to what is good in life. It helps us to remember that the truest form of living maybe isn’t in the daily grind or the ladder climb to success we know so well in the west, but of simpler, sweeter, sillier moments.
That is, if you can keep an open mind.