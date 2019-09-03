One only has to look at recent attendance figures at county fairs and other concerts to see how much tri-state area people love country music.
So, after polling readers a few weeks ago on their all-time favorite songs in a variety of other genres, we saved this one to focus solely on country.
As earlier, we compiled 150 songs from various popular lists, ranging from 1941 to 2018. Again, we tried to represent every decade with at least one song from some of all-time greatest country artists.
To vote
Go to www.telegraphherald.com/topcountry. It will ask for your email, then make 5-10 choices. Or, email them to jim.swenson@thmedia.com. Or, mail to Country Songs, Telegraph Herald, P.O. Box 688, Dubuque, Iowa, 52004-0688. Deadline is noon, Friday, Sept. 6.
2010s
“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs (2017)
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt (2017)
“Colder Weather,” Zac Brown Band (2010)
“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line (2016)
“Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett (2015)
“Dirt Road Anthem,” Jason Aldean (2010)
“Five More Minutes,” Scotty McCreery (2018)
“Girl Crush,” Little Big Town (2014)
“Heaven,” Kane Brown (2018)
“Humble and Kind,” Tim McGraw (2016)
“I Know Somebody,” LoCash (2016)
“Just a Kiss,” Lady Antebellum (2011)
“Little White Church,” Little Big Town (2010)
“Nobody to Blame,” Chris Stapleton (2015)
“Something in the Water,” Carrie Underwood (2014)
“Springsteen,” Eric Church (2012)
“Take a Back Road,” Rodney Atkins (2011)
“That’s My Kind of Night,” Luke Bryan (2013)
“Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker (2013)
“Wanted,” Hunter Hayes (2012)
“You Should Be Here,” Cole Swindell (2015)
2000s
“Arlington,” Trace Adkins (2005)
“Austin,” Blake Shelton (2001)
“Before He Cheats,” Carrie Underwood (2005)
“Bless the Broken Road,” Rascal Flatts (2004)
“Born to Fly,” Sara Evans (2000)
“Don’t Blink,” Kenny Chesney (2007)
“I Hope You Dance,” Lee Ann Womack (2000)
“In Color,” Jamey Johnson (2008)
“I’m a Survivor,” Reba McEntire (2001)
“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere,” Jimmy Buffet and Alan Jackson (2003)
“Live Like You Were Dying,” Tim McGraw (2004)
“Lookin’ for a Good Time,” Lady Antebellum (2008)
“Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum (2009)
“Remember When,” Alan Jackson (2003)
“Run,” George Strait (2001)
“Stuck Like Glue,” Sugarland (2000)
“The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert (2009)
“Ticks,” Brad Paisley (2007)
“Toes,” Zac Brown Band (2008)
“Waitin’ on a Woman,” Brad Paisley (2005)
“What Was I Thinkin’,” Dierks Bentley (2003)
“Whiskey Lullaby,” Brad Paisley/Allison Krauss (2004)
“You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift (2008)
1990s
“Amazed,” Lonestar (1999)
“Anymore,” Travis Tritt (1991)
“Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” Brooks & Dunn (1992)
“Carrying Your Love With Me,” George Strait (1997)
“Chattahoochee,” Alan Jackson (1992)
“Don’t Take the Girl,” Tim McGraw (1994)
“Fancy,” Reba McEntire (1990)
“Friends in Low Places,” Garth Brooks (1998)
“Goodbye Earl,” Dixie Chicks (1999)
“How Do You Like Me Now?,” Toby Keith (1999)
“I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Barbara Mandrell (1994)
“I’m In,” Keith Urban (1998)
“Independence Day,” Martina McBride (1993)
“Love, Me,” Colin Raye (1991)
“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Shania Twain (1997)
“Meet Me in the Middle,” Diamond Rio (1991)
“No One Else on Earth,” Wynonna Judd (1992)
“Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Toby Keith (1993)
“The Thunder Rolls,” Garth Brooks (1998)
“This Kiss,” Faith Hill (1998)
“Too Cold at Home,” Mark Chesnutt (1990)
“You’re Still the One,” Shania Twain (1998)
1980s
“A Country Boy Can Survive,” Hank Williams Jr. (1982)
“Amarillo by Morning,” George Strait (1982)
“Copperhead Road,” Steve Earle (1988)
“Elvira,” Oak Ridge Boys (1981)
“Feels So Right,” Alabama (1981)
“Forever & Ever Amen,” Randy Travis (1987)
“God Bless the USA,” Lee Greenwood (1984)
“Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days),” The Judds (1986)
“Guitars, Cadillacs,” Dwight Yoakam (1986)
“Guitar Town,” Steve Earle (1986)
“He Stopped Loving Her Today,” George Jones (1980)
“I Sang Dixie,” Dwight Yoakam (1988)
“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” Ronnie Milsap (1980)
“I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” Keith Whitley (1989)
“Killin’ Time,” Clint Black (1989)
“Lord, I Hope This Day is Good,” Don Williams (1981)
“Love is on a Roll,” Don Williams (1983)
“On the Other Hand,” Randy Travis (1985)
“Seven Year Ache,” Rosanne Cash (1981)
“Song of the South,” Alabama (1989)
“Streets of Bakersfield,” Dwight Yoakam/Buck Owens (1988)
“The Chair,” George Strait (1985)
“The Dance,” Garth Brooks (1989)
1970s
“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” Waylon Jennings (1975)
“Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” Freddy Fender (1975)
“Behind Closed Doors,” Charlie Rich (1973)
“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” Willie Nelson (1975)
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Loretta Lynn (1970)
“Good Hearted Woman,” Willie Nelson/Waylon Jennings (1976)
“Coat of Many Colors,” Dolly Parton (1971)
“Delta Dawn,” Tanya Tucker (1972)
“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Crystal Gayle (1977)
“For the Good Times,” Ray Price (1970)
“The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.,” Donna Fargo (1972)
“Hello Darlin,” Conway Twitty (1970)
“Honky Tonk Heroes,” Waylon Jennings (1973)
“I Will Always Love You,” Dolly Parton (1974)
“Jolene,” Dolly Parton (1974)
“Kiss An Angel Good Morning,” Charley Pride (1971)
“Luckenbach, Texas,” Waylon Jennings (1977)
“Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” Willie Nelson/Waylon Jennings (1978)
“Rhinestone Cowboy,” Glen Campbell (1975)
“Rose Garden,” Lynn Anderson (1970)
“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” John Denver (1971)
“Take This Job and Shove It,” Johnny Paycheck (1977)
“The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” Charlie Daniels Band (1979)
“The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers (1978)
1960s
“Act Naturally,” Buck Owens (1963)
“Crazy,” Patsy Cline (1961)
“Devil Woman,” Marty Robbins (1962)
“Flowers on the Wall,” The Statler Brothers (1963)
“Folsom Prison Blues,” Johnny Cash (1968)
“Galveston,” Glen Campbell (1969)
“Green, Green Grass of Home,” Porter Wagoner (1965)
“Harper Valley PTA,” Jeanie C. Riley (1968)
“Hello Walls,” Faron Young (1961)
“Honey,” Bobby Goldsboro (1968)
“I Fall To Pieces,” Patsy Cline (1961)
“King of the Road,” Roger Miller (1965)
“Make the World Go Away,” Eddy Arnold (1965)
“Mama Tried,” Merle Haggard (1968)
“North to Alaska,” Johnny Horton (1960)
“Ring of Fire,” Johnny Cash (1963)
“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” Kenny Rogers (1969)
“She Thinks I Still Care,” George Jones (1962)
“Sing Me Back Home,” Merle Haggard (1967)
“Stand by Your Man,” Tammy Wynette (1968)
“Walkin’ After Midnight,” Patsy Cline (1961)
1950s and earlier
“A White Sport Coat,” Marty Robbins (1957)
“Bouquet of Roses,” Eddy Arnold (1948)
“El Paso,” Marty Robbins (1959)
“Heartaches By the Number,” Ray Price (1959)
“He’ll Have to Go,” Jim Reeves (1959)
“I Walk the Line,” Johnny Cash (1956)
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Hank Williams (1949)
“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” Kitty Wells (1952)
“It’s Only Make Believe,” Conway Twitty (1959)
“Jambalaya,” Hank Williams (1952)
“Kisses Sweeter Than Wine,” Jimmie Rodgers (1957)
“Oh, Lonesome Me,” Don Gibson (1958)
“Sixteen Tons,” (1955) Tennessee Ernie Ford
“Tennessee Waltz,” Patti Page (1950)
“The Battle of New Orleans,” Johnny Horton (1959)
“Your Cheatin’ Heart,” Hank Williams (1953)
“Walking the Floor Over You,” Ernest Tubb (1941)