Play: “A Walk Through Black History: Ruby Dee”
Performers: Adrianna Johnson as Ruby Dee. Narration by Ernest Jackson. Play adapted and directed by Peggy Jackson for First Baptist Church.
Time/date: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Site: The pre-recorded play will be available to view virtually at www.fbcdbq.org and on the YouTube channel FBC DBQ.
Cost: Free.
Synopsis
The one-woman play will explore the life of acclaimed actress, poet, playwright, screenwriter, journalist and activist Ruby Dee, as well as her husband, actor, director, writer and activist Ossie Davis, with whom she frequently collaborated artistically. It will be delivered as a question-and-answer interview format, with narrator Ernest Jackson — husband of Peggy Jackson — serving as the interviewer of Dee, portrayed by Dubuque actress Adrianna Johnson.
Tidbits
- Dee was an apprentice at American Negro Theater, alongside such luminaries as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Hilda Simms.
- She went on to grace the stage and TV and film screens for more than 70 years, becoming the first Black woman to appear in a major role at the American Shakespeare Festival in “The Taming of the Shrew” and “King Lear.” She also made several appearances on Broadway before garnering widespread recognition for her role in the 1950 film, “The Jackie Robinson Story.”
- Dee originated the role of Ruth Younger in the stage and film adaptations of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Other notable film roles include 1989’s “Do the Right Thing” and 2007’s “American Gangster,” for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
- Dee also has been the recipient of Grammy, Emmy, Obie and Drama Desk awards, as well as becoming a National Medal of Arts, Kennedy Center Honors, Lifetime Achievement Freedom and Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient.
- Also a passionate political activist, Dee was committed to making an impact in the civil rights movement, speaking out against injustice and helping to open doors for Black entertainers and artists. She was a member of the Congress of Racial Equality, the NAACP, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Delta Sigma Theta and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
- Born in 1922 in Cleveland, Dee passed away in 2014 at age 91. With Davis, she had three children, including blues musician Guy Davis.
- Marking the 16th year for the annual “Walk Through Black History,” Peggy Jackson, of Dubuque, is tasked with meticulously researching, adapting, writing, directing and producing the series, highlighting figures throughout Black history that aren’t as frequently explored. Source material for this year’s production was based on the book, “With Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee: In This Life Together.”
- Originally from Chicago, Johnson is a University of Dubuque alum who received her Bachelor of Science in 2015. She works at Hillcrest Family Services as a counselor. As a local actress, she has been seen in “Flyin West,” “The Loving Story” and “The Mahalia Jackson Story.”
Quotable, from Peggy Jackson
- “It was a little harder to produce this year’s show. At first, I wanted to have it be about both Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis and their relationship. But as I went on, I realized that I didn’t want to be around other people with COVID-19 still out there. I thought at first that Ernest and me could do it, but he was adamant that he didn’t want to. Still, the play had to go on. So, we shifted to the focus of it to Ruby, who tells her story and the story of the couple’s marriage through her eyes.”
- “Adrianna Johnson, who plays Ruby Dee, has been in many of my plays and many plays at the University of Dubuque, where I met her in the gospel choir. She called me and asked if we’d be doing the play this year. She is a wonderful actress. And the similarity in appearance between her and Ruby Dee is uncanny.”
- “The relationship between Ruby and Ossie was comical the way they’d tease each other. But to be together for more than 40 years, you could tell there was a lot of love there.”
- “I have been interested in telling Ruby Dee’s story for about a year. A lot of these stories come my way either by something I come across or through suggestions made by other people in the community. I always have to make a decision about whether or not it’s a story worth telling and if I can carry it out well. Ruby Dee is very interesting. She was an artist and a great mentor who found a connection with younger people through her work and her activism. And through all of that, was able to make a marriage and a family work.”