During most spectator events at Dubuque’s Grand Opera House, talking during a performance would fall within the realm of poor audience etiquette.
But for the venue’s Easel Wars, idle chatter isn’t only acceptable. It’s expected — even encouraged to border on raucous.
“I have a bid at $10 for the artists to paint while wearing tiny purple hats,” said Michelle Blanchard, Grand box office and marketing manager, as she facilitated Facebook Live comments that came rolling in during a recent event.
A few sitting socially distanced in the live audience began erupting with laughter.
“Will the artists accept this challenge?”
Painters Shanna Casperson and Matt Giese obliged, intently focused on each stroke of their brushes as emcee Dan Haggerty placed the daintiest of lavender top hats upon their heads.
That’s just the beginning of the 90-minute live painting presentation that sets the stage for an innovative fusion of improvisational theater and visual arts. It also has emerged as a successful fundraising effort for the Grand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its second season, Easel Wars serves as part of the theater’s vast “Grand On Demand” virtual offerings. It showcases four local artists as they work to complete a painting within a given theme and time frame in order to generate donations on behalf of the Grand.
Themes are provided one week ahead of each event unless artists are asked to create a still life. In that case, artists are permitted to view the subject 30 minutes prior to the painting session. Artists also are allowed to pencil lines on canvas preceding the event.
Live and virtual viewers have an opportunity to bid on the paintings being created before their eyes. But the bidding comes with a catch.
Each $10 donation not only nudges viewers closer to the painting of their choice. It also enables artists to be presented with a series of distracting — and often hysterical — obstacles put forth by viewers. These can include everything from painting while hula hooping to being clad in handcuffs or oven mitts or dancing the Macarena.
Challenges can be accepted — or increased — provided bidders up the ante of their bid.
Among the four artists participating each season, two painters face off in the first round, with one emerging victorious. Two others compete in the second round, with another declared a winner. The painter with the most bids in the first round advances to compete against the painter with the most bids in the second round.
The event culminates in a finale where one champion takes the win, and the works of art are raffled off. Those proceeds also benefit the Grand.
The effort is the brainchild of Grand technical director Tracey Richardson, initially drummed up as a way to give the theater’s non-performing artists a creative outlet amid closures during the pandemic.
“Performers were still able to do what they love to do virtually, but for people on the technical side of theater, like scenic painters, there was nothing for them,” Richardson said. “That’s what drove it.”
Giese, a Dubuque painter who works primarily with acrylics, said the experience has posed a fun artistic challenge, in addition to encouraging him to continue creating during the pandemic.
“It’s like learning to walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. “It has been a fun way to get my name out and to do what I enjoy doing. I think it also has brought a new group of people to the theater who might not ordinarily go.”
A photographer and painter based in Platteville, Wis., competitor Casperson embraced the spirit of the occasion. A former National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve member, Casperson arrived dressed in army fatigues as a nod to “war” in the event’s title.
“It puts you in a different head space,” said Casperson, who holds an advanced degree in art. “I haven’t done theater since I was in high school, but to have art and performance art coming together in the same space is great. To bring awareness to the fine arts as a whole is an honor to be a part of.”
Blanchard said the first season of Easel Wars garnered approximately $1,370. The second season has surpassed that amount, with approximately $2,300 raised during last week’s round one finale, focusing on Dubuque landmarks.
Round two will commence on Wednesday, March 10, with the Dubuque artist known as the brains behind the city’s “Solidarity” mural, Shelby Fry. On Wednesday, March 17, Captured on Canvas owner Mercedes Pfab will paint. The pair will compete on Wednesday, March 24. The winners from rounds one and two will face off on Wednesday, May 5.
“I’ve never done anything like this, and I love the competitive spirit of it,” said Fry, who relocated to Dubuque two years ago from the Chicago area. “I used to be an instructor at Pinot’s Palette, so I’m used to painting within a time parameter. But that was a leisurely two- to three-hour pace. So, I’m excited to find out how it will go.”
Likewise, Pfab is hoping her teaching experience will come to her aid.
“It just sounds like a lot of fun and a great way to raise money and bring awareness to two art forms,” she said.
Creativity abounding
At the onset of COVID-19, local arts and cultural organizations were forced to temporarily shutter, cutting off their primary connections to the community and hindering the funds essential to their survival. However, many did what they do best: They rolled up their sleeves and got creative.
“The myth has been that arts groups haven’t been busy because we haven’t had events going on,” said Grand Executive Director Frank McClain. “But really, the opposite is true. We’ve been even busier trying to find new ways to fundraise and connect with audiences.”
In addition to the Grand’s Easel Wars and other virtual programming, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra launched “Live from Our Living Room,” a virtual concert series that sought donations as musicians performed from their homes.
Executive Director Mark Wahlert called it an “accidental fundraiser.”
“We started it more as an opportunity to give our musicians a chance to play and to put a little money in their pockets,” he said. “But as it continued, it turned into a fundraiser, paying for itself and a little extra.”
Even more successful was the DSO’s drive-thru Oktoberfest. Patrons could preorder from approximately 100 tote bags brimming with beer, bratwurst, cheese curds, pretzel bites, mustard and sauerkraut. Bags were then loaded into cars from the DSO parking lot.
Bags sold out, and the event netted the symphony approximately $3,000.
“We partnered with four microbreweries to feature their beer and a local convenience store to help supply some of the other food items,” Wahlert said. “In terms of success, I would say that it was a home run. We are definitely thinking of doing this event again and are even considering a wine version for some time this summer.”
Other organizations cited that merely staying the course and adapting their programming to virtual formats helped draw donors — many making first-time contributions.
“We don’t have the overhead like a lot of the other organizations do,” said Lenore Howard, of Dubuque theater troupe Fly-By-Night Productions. “But just having opportunities to engage with our audience virtually and give opportunities to our actors let people know we were still here and encouraged more people to donate.”
Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts has hosted three virtual exhibitions in the form of online flip books that features the work of local and regional artists. Viewers have the opportunity to purchase the books as soon as the exhibit goes live.
“Our main goal was to let everyone know that we are still here, and the arts are still important,” said Executive Director Carole Sullivan. “While we have not sold lots of art through the books, our donations have been up. We have also created a couple table readings, as well as a number of songwriter showcases and created other videos about art on our YouTube channel. We find that the more art that we create and spread around, the more those that can afford it donate to us.”
Dubuque’s Colts Drum and Bugle Corps established connections back to alumni for charitable giving, in addition to organizations creating virtual tip jars during Facebook Live events and exploring new platforms for digital galas and auctions.
The Dubuque Museum of Art’s annual gala, presented virtually and the organization’s major fundraising effort for the year, saw $150,000 in contributions in 2020, according to marketing and engagement manager Katherine Schroeder.
The Northeast Iowa School of Music Executive Director David Resnick said that trying to remain creative in their approach to regular programming — such as with its recent one-minute recital series — has helped keep organizations on donors’ radars.
“Trying to be creative in all we do has allowed our donors to see us innovative,” he said. “And for us, that has attracted dollars.”
Hosted last weekend, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s virtual gala, which included an auction and swag bags delivered in advance to homes, earned shy of $30,000 for the organization.
Executive Director Susan Gorrell said in a typical year, when the gala is hosted in-person, JDIFF exceeds that; however, organizers remain grateful for the support.
“Those that participated had a wonderful time and really enjoyed seeing the shorts, trailers and hearing amazing things from community members and filmmakers,” Gorrell said. “We were also able to reach people from outside of the community that might not have been able to attend in the past, as they live too far from Dubuque.”
Rallying together
City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant said finding innovative ways to establish connections to the community amid the pandemic has been key to the local arts sector’s fundraising success.
“One of the strengths of our arts and culture sector is their willingness to have each other’s backs and to collaborate so they can all get through this together,” said Petersen-Brant, who stepped into her role 18 months ago.
“I think the community is to be commended, too. In the case with places like the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Bell Tower Theater, many decided not to take a refund on their season tickets and instead donated those funds back to the organization. The community understands the struggle for these organizations and much smaller organizations that are operating from a very small volunteer base and not always able to take on fundraising efforts.”
Bell Tower Theater operations and marketing manager Miki Robinson said they saw an approximately 70% donation rate from their season ticket holders. The DSO reported one in three.
“Our corporate sponsors and advertisers came through for us as well,” Robinson said. “Our season was just getting started as everything was shutting down, so our playbills were sold and printed for the year. More than 90% of them donated back their canceled check.”
Wahlert echoed this.
“Without our corporate sponsors, I don’t think the DSO would be where it is today in terms of weathering this,” he said.
Other organizations, such as the Dubuque Academy of Ballet, were humbled by generosity.
“We were able to host our ‘Nutcracker’ performances, but we saw fewer ticket sales because of limited house numbers,” said Director Marina O’Rourke. “People would send us checks with the nicest notes. It was heartwarming and we were very grateful for that extra source of income.”
Last April, Petersen-Brant began hosting weekly “check-ins” with Dubuque arts and cultural entities, a move she believes has been beneficial in provided a space to swap ideas, get advice from industry professionals, lend support and serve as “group therapy” for many organization leaders.
“The Friday meetings have created a space for our arts and cultural organizations to lean on one other and be each others cheerleaders, as well as sparking collaborations and professional development,” Petersen-Brant said. “I think it has developed a new sense of camaraderie amongst the organizations that didn’t exist before. We’re emerging out the pandemic with deeper relationships and a stronger, more connected ecosystem of organizations where they’re invested in each other’s, and thus, the community’s success.”
That success will continue to be dependent upon support, she emphasized.
“All of our organizations have a long way to go before they are operationally and financially stable again,” Petersen-Brant said. “Just because their events, and thus, most of their earned revenue and fundraising, came to a screeching halt in early 2020 and stayed that way throughout most of the year, they still had rent, utilities, staff, insurance, all the usual expenses to keep paying. Continuing to support them ensures they bounce back strong to serve the community and be innovative going forward.”