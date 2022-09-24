If your birthday is today: Pay attention to what matters to you. Put your energy into something that will help you gain perspective. Make travel, education and relationships priorities. Live, learn, laugh and love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Plan something special with someone who puts you at ease and encourages you to be and do your best. Don't settle for less when you can have so much more.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy. Revisit your dreams. Use your built-in skills, knowledge and connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anyone interfere or push you in a direction that isn't compatible with your dreams. Follow your instincts when it comes to how you intend to reach your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay attention to money matters. Invest in your home and livelihood, and look for unique ways to use your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Err on the side of caution, and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't want to do or cannot afford.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have plenty of opportunities to express your thoughts. Work alongside someone you know you can count on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep life simple. Put your heart and soul into what you do best, and don't let anyone talk you into something that goes against your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will get you thinking about what you want out of life. Address issues that bother you. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think before you engage in something based on hearsay. Be resourceful and find out the truth, then you'll make more intelligent decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Open your door to those who share your concerns. Discuss the possibilities and map out a plan that offers positive change. A shift at home will give you hope for a brighter future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take on a cause you believe in, and you'll meet someone who challenges you to expand your effectiveness when helping others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Finish what you start. Share your thoughts and plans with someone close to you, and you'll gain perspective. Pay attention to detail.
