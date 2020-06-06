“Ready Player One,”
6:30 p.m. on TNT
When the creator of an all-encompassing virtual world dies, he leaves behind clues to a treasure that could change the world. Tye Sheridan, Simon Pegg and Letitia Wright star.
“Harry Potter and the
Half-Blood Prince,” 7 p.m. on SyFy
Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) look for a way to destroy Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Meanwhile, Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) are intrigued by the story of the mysterious Half-Blood Prince at Hogwarts.
“Country at Heart,”
8 p.m. on Hallmark
When a songwriter from Nashville meets a struggling singer, they begin working on a hit together, only to find themselves inspired to do more than write lyrics together.