One of the most profound questions we face as human beings, one that goes to the heart of our existence, is the problem of suffering. Why do people suffer such losses, such pain, such torment? What is the point?

An interesting angle is this question: Why do we assume it should be any different? What is the standard against which we measure these horrible facts of everyday life? What is it in humanity that presumes the painful, the tragic, the devastating, should not be part of our lives? Where is that guarantee, in ourselves or in our stars, that says life should be without pain?

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.

