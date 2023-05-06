One of the most profound questions we face as human beings, one that goes to the heart of our existence, is the problem of suffering. Why do people suffer such losses, such pain, such torment? What is the point?
An interesting angle is this question: Why do we assume it should be any different? What is the standard against which we measure these horrible facts of everyday life? What is it in humanity that presumes the painful, the tragic, the devastating, should not be part of our lives? Where is that guarantee, in ourselves or in our stars, that says life should be without pain?
This is a question that comes to the forefront especially where the unfairness and injustice seem most glaring, at the death of a child. People who have lost children or grandchildren search hard to make some sense of it. We think that sense would make it better.
One answer is to say that the world is essentially absurd, that there is no point in looking for reason. Bad things happen (one asks how we know they are bad if the world is absurd) and there is no escaping it. That might be an explanation, but not necessarily a comfort.
The story of Job in the Old Testament gives a different answer. The answer might not seem comforting, but upon deeper reflection, there is a comfort there. That answer is that God’s ways are not our ways.
I know a man who was in a terrible automobile accident. His passenger was nearly killed, and he was badly injured. He wanted desperately to know why; it seemed a random mechanical failure.
He was directed to the book of Job. He was in traction; it wasn’t as if he had anywhere to go. He read through all of Job’s trials, loss of all his goods, loss of his family excepting his wife who chastises him and was stuck with friends not that all helpful either.
Job demands an accounting from God, and what he gets is a great plot twist. God’s answer puts Job on the spot for thinking he can question God. His ways are above our ways, He laid the foundations of the earth. He is the source of all things and Job is punching far above his weight.
In this case, the comfort might seem hard to find. But what this man found was that he was no longer responsible for figuring out the whys and wherefores. He could concentrate on what he could do and trust an omnipotent and omniscient and loving God to handle the details.
I don’t know why children die, why good people come down with dementia, why circumstances destroy families. In the book of the Apocalypse, or the Revelation, there is the verse that in the life to come, in the presence of Him, that God will wipe away every tear.
It is not an easy answer, but it is enough.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
