If your birthday is today: Force issues that will clear up unfinished business. Cutting ties with the past will give you the freedom to use your experience to branch out. Protect your health, position and reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Find a way to express your beliefs, opinions and plans. Show compassion and offer solutions that will help you gain support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep life simple and your spending moderate. Be yourself. Don't fear change when it's time to embrace new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to what you say and do to avoid jeopardizing your position or reputation. Live up to your promises and focus on personal improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be the instigator, and you'll gain points. Your suggestions and the changes you initiate will stimulate conversation. Put your energy and intelligence to work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Push for what you want. Expand your interests. The information you accumulate will help you craft an impressive strategy. Personal growth and romance are on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Address your responsibilities, and search for a way to delegate some of the work. It's up to you to say when something is too much or ask for help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take it upon yourself to get things done. If you count on someone other than yourself, you will be disappointed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships and making your home comfortable. Don't hesitate to initiate change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on what's important to you. Changing how you use your skills and intelligence will lead you in an entertaining direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) It's OK to dream. Ask someone trustworthy for advice before buying something you don't need. Get your facts straight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be smart and deliver precise information to avoid being blamed for spreading inaccuracies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Decisiveness will be required to get where you want to go. Leave nothing to chance. Know what and who you are up against.
