This year, I added an inflatable stand-up paddle board to an existing armada of inflatable kayaks.
But before you picture me floating down the Mississippi on a pool toy, let me assure you these are tough little crafts. Made with drop stitch technology, when inflated properly to 12-15 psi, they feel as hard as a traditional surfboard and you can drag them over river rocks.
In other words, not one of these is shaped like a giant swan or pink flamingo.
My paddling pal makes fun of how much time I spend obsessing over my paddling gear for a couple of hours on the water.
I need my two bottles of ice water, bungie cords so I don’t lose my shoes, a first aid kit, life jacket and a small safety knife in case I am ever attacked by an aggressive eagle who tries to tie me up.
“Stop puttering and let’s just get out there,” she says, “because as usual, we’re heading out like a herd of turtles!”
She’s right. I need the nudge.
And, yet, on a late summer trip, I saw her inflatable board sink a bit in the middle, suddenly a bit wobbly and wiggly as her paddling started to look a lot harder than mine.
In her enthusiasm to “just get out there,” she had under inflated her board. Next trip, I’ll pull her back to patience and planning.
And that time, I will be right.
I love the wisdom of the prayer in Psalm 20:4 “May God give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.”
Our heart’s desires and our plans are not at odds with one another, but linked together by a God who wants the best for us. So may your plans be adventurous and may your adventures be safe.