This year’s top draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, got a five-year contract and signing bonus of $42.2 million. Clearly, there’s a huge payoff with that multiyear deal.
But, frankly, we don’t think it’s nearly as life-changing as taking a good multivitamin can be. That’s a multideal with no risk of a concussion — and a solid promise of better health.
Why you need a multi: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that only around 12% of American adults get the 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables that are recommended daily. That creates a huge nutritional deficit, setting you up for everything from cancer and depression to osteoporosis, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease and gut biome dysfunction.
The 2020 Dietary Guidelines identified “nutrients of public health concern” as vitamin D, calcium, potassium, dietary fiber and iron. Plus, vitamins A, C and E and mineral magnesium were highlighted for being underconsumed.
What makes a good multi: Keep all doses near the daily values, unless your doctor says to take more. (Check the label.) Superdoses can backfire — for example, too much alpha tocopherol vitamin E can increase risk of prostate cancer and lung cancer in smokers. You want a minimum of mixed tocopherols/vitamin E. Go for a wide variety of nutrients — calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, iodine, zinc, copper, manganese, choline and trace minerals, and vitamins A/beta carotene, C, D3, E and K and all eight B vitamins. Take half a pill morning and night to keep nutrient levels steady.
