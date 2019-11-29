Stoned Art Studio & Gallery, 1800 Central Ave., will feature the work of artist Jenna Lueck, of Paint & Pixels, during its annual First Fridays event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
A landscape artist, Lueck grew up surrounded by the hills of farm country near Balltown, Iowa, and was mesmerized by the scenery. As an artist, she creates and aims to deliver emotion with color,
vibrantly recapturing the hills in her landscape paintings.
Her drive behind the art focuses on the viewer.
“Whether it is a vacation you were on or the countryside where you grew up, I hope my art brings wonderful feelings to your heart and intrigues you,” she said in a press release. “I hope it pulls you in and allows you to get lost for a moment or two.”
Lueck released a series of paintings that captured the landscapes of the Balltown area in 2018. In 2019, she produced a second series that depicted the brilliant sunrises and sunsets that can be found in the tri-states and Driftless areas.
Her art is displayed in private and corporate collections from Balltown to Cedar Rapids, Chicago and many areas in between.
Lueck will be on-hand to discuss her art, inspirations and more.
View her art at www.Paint
AndPixelsLLC.com or find her on Facebook at PaintAndPixelsLLC.