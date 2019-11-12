MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host a pair of youth-inspired art events this month.
A Maquoketa High School art exhibit will be displayed in the north and south galleries through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Students created works from classes in two-dimensional and three-dimensional art, painting and drawing, photography, graphic design and more.
A youth workshop, “Animal Prints,” will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The cost is $5 for ages 9-17.
For more information, call 563-652-9925, email maq.art.exp@gmail.com or visit www.maquoketa-art.org.