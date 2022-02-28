As February comes to a close with Children’s Dental Health Month, a reminder for people of all ages that good oral health is important to good overall health.
Maintaining proper oral health is key to making the most of your smile, as well as your overall well being. That’s because good oral health is a first line of defense to help the body protect itself from infections, systemic inflammation and various types of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.
In fact, a recent study found gum disease is associated with complications from COVID-19, including increased risk of admission to the intensive care unit.
While nearly everyone knows to brush during the morning and at night and to floss daily, there are numerous other ways to help maintain or improve your oral health this February and year round.
Here are some strategies to consider:
Upgrade your toothbrush and technique. If you are using a manual toothbrush, now’s the time to think about an upgrade. Electric toothbrushes offer several advantages over manual brushes, with some synching to an app to help people develop better oral health habits by providing personalized feedback, such as brushing duration, intensity and tooth and gum coverage.
Most importantly, people should brush for a full two minutes, use short, gentle strokes and keep the head at a 45 degree angle to the gums. Once brush bristles begin to fray, it’s time for a new one.
To help make electric toothbrushes more affordable, some dental plans are starting to offer discounts on certain brushes and enabling members to earn incentives for using them.
Focus on gum health. While people often think about good dental health as preventing cavities and creating a white smile, maintaining or improving gum health is of equal importance. That’s because healthy gums can prevent gingivitis that can lead to periodontal disease, which might cause tooth loss and contribute to an array of other health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and dementia.
In addition to daily flossing, people also can use a water flosser, which shoots a stream of water between the teeth and can help reduce bacteria below the gum line.
It’s also important to avoid tobacco, as smokers are at twice the risk of gum disease as non-smokers, and limit alcohol use, which has been linked to various oral health issues.
Tap into virtual dental care. Virtual care has become an important option for accessing health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including for dentistry.
Some dentists and dental plans are making available telephone and video consultations, which offer people a starting point for advice and guidance to help select (if needed) an appropriate setting for in-person care.
Dental care ranks among the most frequently avoidable emergency room visits, with teledentistry providing a resource that might help people make more informed decisions about where to go for in-person care, such as their dentist, another available local dentist or a primary care physician. Not that not all dental services are eligible for virtual dental care.
By considering these tips, you might help maintain or improve your oral health, as well as contribute to your overall well being.