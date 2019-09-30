A quaint Midwestern town overtaken by sprawling green vines that sprout an assortment of bright orange pumpkins and a countryside on a stormy afternoon as a tornado swirls over nearby hills and valleys ...
For the Dubuque Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, those young and young at heart can get lost in the whimsical and not-so-distant worlds of both.
According to museum curator and registrar Stacy Gage-Peterson, that’s precisely the idea behind “Arthur Geisert: Tall and Not-So-Tall Tales,” an exhibit that highlights two books featuring the artist and author’s illustrative work. It opened on Sept. 21 in the museum’s Falb Family Gallery.
“We want people to get a sense of stepping into his books,” she said of the exhibit, which will run through Saturday, Jan. 5. “Visitors will also notice we have a lot of interactive opportunities geared toward children and families that tie in with the exhibit and that encourage reading and creating.”
From colorful steps leading up to the gallery to the gallery itself, the exhibit houses more than 60 hand-colored etchings from Geisert’s latest work of fiction — 2018’s “Pumpkin Island” — as well as 2013’s “Thunderstorm.” The latter boasts one illustration measuring 30 feet long.
“He wanted the reader to experience ‘Thunderstorm’ as one continuous image,” Gage-Peterson said. “You really get a sense of the storm rolling through this rural community.”
Though Geisert’s work has been displayed at DuMA before, “Tall and Not-So-Tall Tales” marks the first large-scale exhibition hosted there, as well as the first with a prominent nod to youth.
“We were long overdue,” Gage-Peterson said.
Other drawings, videos and hands-on activities are among what visitors can expect, including a vast reading area in the center of the exhibit and a look at Geisert’s illustrations in progress.
“An interesting thing to see is that he’s always working on his next project,” said Katherine Schroeder, marketing and engagement manager of DuMA. “From the etching to the copper plating, hand-coloring and publishing, you get a look at what the book publishing process looks like, from start to finish.”
Geisert’s work likely will be familiar to the community, even if they’ve never flipped through one of his books. His illustrations are, in large part, inspired by his surroundings in Elkader.
The author of more than two dozen books — three of which have been awarded The New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book Award — was born in Texas and raised in Los Angeles. Geisert relocated to Bernard in 2007. Today, he makes his home and studio in Elkader.
Through Geisert and several local families, DuMA acquired the artist’s prints, books and etching plates more than a decade ago — an archive that expands with each new publication.
“To see his process from start to finish is very interesting, and we’re lucky to have the opportunity to share it with the community in perpetuity,” Gage-Peterson said. “Etching is a 16th-century fine art that artists like Rembrandt used. I love that Geisert uses it as his medium to create children’s books. I hope that by having the books and the etchings together in the exhibition, visitors experience the connection between the two. These works of art were used to create the book that they can sit and flip through. I hope visitors feel like they’ve entered Art’s books when they come into the gallery space, and most of all, I hope that they succumb to the charm, humor and silliness that makes Arthur Geisert so unique.”
The debut of Junior Dead Artist
Several events will take place in conjunction with Geisert’s exhibition. Among them will be a First Fridays event with a hands-on etching activity, a gallery talk with Geisert and the debut of a Junior Dead Artist program to complement the popular Famous Dead Artist series launched in 2007 and that has since taken place at the museum each year.
“There are a lot of easy ways to engage with this exhibit,” Schroeder said. “We’re hoping that children and families will want to visit again and again.”
Beatrix Potter will be the focus for the inaugural Junior Dead Artist, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
DuMA director of education Margaret Buhr and Kevin Firnstahl, who has portrayed three dead artists and served as the program’s moderator, believed a shortened program, catered toward families, was the next step.
“The series offers a wonderful opportunity to learn about an artist’s life and work in an entertaining format,” Buhr said. “We think it will translate well to a younger audience. And I’m hoping some of our Dead Artist regulars will join us as well.
Potter seemed a natural choice alongside Geisert, according to Burh.
“Both Potter and Geisert are beloved figures who have inspired generations of children,” she said.
The program will last approximately 20 minutes, ending with Potter reading one of her stories. There also will be a drawing for a Peter Rabbit doll and a Geisert book.
Admission will be free for what the museum hopes will become an annual event.
“Next year, we plan to do photographer Edward S. Curtis,” Buhr said.
Potter will be portrayed by Dubuque actress Christine Ripperger, who said she is looking forward to sharing the story.
“I think that everyone knows the story of ‘Peter Rabbit,’ but I don’t think that they necessarily know the story about how the character got there and what the author had to go through as far as being turned down by publishers multiple times,” she said. “It definitely has been a fun process. I think that anytime you can present something to a child that says, ‘Hey, this was a hard thing to do, but here’s a way you can get around that hardship,’ it’s great to be able to take those accomplishments and use them as an example.”
Other exhibitions this fall
• “Alec Egan: The Living Room” opened on Aug. 10, in the Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 20. The California-based artist explores nostalgia and memory in his latest series of contemporary oil paintings. Motifs including books, flowers, architectural elements and wallpaper designs — similar to those found in his grandparents’ home — repeat throughout the group of paintings in this exhibition. Egan, who is the son of actress and Dubuque native Kate Mulgrew, completed a Millwork Residency in Dubuque in 2015 and has participated in solo and group exhibits across the U.S. His work is represented in Los Angeles by Anat Ebgi Gallery.
• “Reflections,” the seventh annual exhibition by the Dubuque Camera Club, opened on Saturday, Sept. 21, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 10. It explores how “reflection” can take on different meanings, curated from more than 70 submitted images.
Winter exhibitions
• “The Poison Garden,” Molly Wood: Nov. 2-Jan. 12.
• “Totalitarian Seen Through Metaphors,” Ioana Mamali: Nov. 11-Jan. 5.