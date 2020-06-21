Sign collecting is a passion for many people. Signs communicate information, and some carry very interesting historical elements.

Working with a client, we sold this 7-inch by 10-inch metal sign in very poor condition on eBay for $300.

The product advertised on this sign was called Sex-ine Pills, and they offered a cure to restore lust and manhood. In Dubuque, it was sold by a pharmacist named G.A. Grimm.

With a $5 order, the product offered a legal guarantee to cure or a refund of the money. The product was made in Cleveland, Ohio, by Peal Medicine Co.

I found very little information about that company, but this rusty old metal sign provides clues to curious product from the past.

