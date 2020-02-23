VIROQUA, Wis. — From hunting rattlesnakes to staying high and dry during a flood and from savoring beauty to coping with loss, the Driftless Writing Center’s published collection of new works by area authors and artists highlights the people, history and stories of the Driftless area.
“Contours: A Literary Landscape” features previously unpublished essays, poems, short stories, novel excerpts, black-and-white artwork and hybrid forms from 64 contributors.
Dubuque area contributors include Katherine Fischer, Kevin Koch, Dale Easley, Austin Smith and Kristine Jepsen.
The book is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.; the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.; and at www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.
A reading also is being planned in June at River Lights Bookstore.