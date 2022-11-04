If your birthday is today: Be open about what's important. Share your thoughts and intentions, clarify what changes you want to make and put your plans in motion. Make a plea to a loved one to work with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of domestic responsibilities. Lay out a plan that is easy to follow. Being organized will help you get things done on time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Show interest in what others do, but don't agree to something that isn't your preference. Set a course that encourages you to set goals that favor professional gains.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll hear of something that will help you get what you want. This opportunity will give you the chance to work with stellar individuals. Don't hesitate; make your move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use discipline to get where you want to go. Don't be afraid to walk away from situations. Avoid risking your health or well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to your plan and refuse to let others cost you mentally, physically or financially. An unexpected change will turn in your favor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Check out your resources; you'll find something that interests you. Knowing what's trending in your field of expertise will give you the edge..
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will give you the boost you need to get things done. Pay attention to the way you look, how you feel and whom you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Discipline and a low profile will get you where you want to go. Don't believe everything you hear. Put your energy where it counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An emotional incident will crush your plans. Lay out reasonable procedures. Doing things that make you feel good are recommended.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think twice before you start a conversation with someone who doesn't share your ideas or beliefs. You'll get further ahead if you recognize what others want and how you can get it to them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get together with like-minded people to share information. Talks will lead to positive changes. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on an activity you enjoy doing; you'll make new friends. Practice makes perfect. You can turn a pastime into a lucrative endeavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.