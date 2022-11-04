If your birthday is today: Be open about what's important. Share your thoughts and intentions, clarify what changes you want to make and put your plans in motion. Make a plea to a loved one to work with you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of domestic responsibilities. Lay out a plan that is easy to follow. Being organized will help you get things done on time.

