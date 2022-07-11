Cupping is a form of soft tissue massage with the use of special therapeutic cups. It is a form of traditional Chinese and Middle Eastern medicine that people have practiced for thousands of years.
How does it work?
With the use of coconut oil, we apply the cup to your skin and put a slight pressure on it to create a vacuum seal. The skin will get gently pulled into the cup to create what’s called a negative pressure.
Your body reacts by treating it like an injury — bringing more blood flow to the area to help with the healing process.
Depending upon location and tightness of muscles, we can either leave the cup on for a short duration or we can gently move the cup around to different areas.
What is cupping used to treat?
Cupping is used to treat many sources of pain, acute or chronic. It’s great for common neck, back, shoulder and knee pain, headaches and arthritis. It can be used on many types of injuries that we would do some sort of soft tissue work on.
Does it hurt?
No. You might feel a slight tug or pressure especially during initial treatments, when those tissues are tight, but it should never be to the point that it’s uncomfortable. We always can adjust the amount of suction that we apply.
Cupping can leave marks, which is common and completely appropriate. Especially in more chronic conditions, blood and fluid can get stagnant in a muscle, so when you create that negative pressure, it helps some of that fluid to be released. That’s also how your body starts to cleanse out some of those toxins.
For more information about physical therapy at UnityPoint Health — Finley Occupational Health & Vitacare, visit unitypoint.org/occhealth.
Cyze is a physical therapist at UnityPoint Health — Finley Occupational Health & Vitacare in Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.