When working for clients we see some unique and unusual items. Part of the fun is to learn about an item and be able to identify it, then find a buyer interested in owning it themselves.
The item pictured here is a World War II U.S. Navy Range Indicator, Antiaircraft Gunnery, Mark 1.
It is a handheld finder used to ascertain the range of an enemy aircraft based upon its known wingspan. The observer held the indicator about two feet from his eye, measured the wingspan of the aircraft between the two wires, then read off the estimated range to the gun captain.
America’s involvement in World War II was forced upon us with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in an address to the nation on Dec. 8, said the day of the attack was “a date which will live in infamy.” It was the same day that he asked Congress for and received a declaration of war against Japan.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan signed surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II.
The range finder sold on eBay for $100.
It played a small part in the victory of the U.S. and Allied forces in ending the war.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.