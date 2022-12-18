Range Finder.JPG

This U.S. Navy Range Indicator, Antiaircraft Gunnery, Mark 1, recently sold on eBay for $100.

When working for clients we see some unique and unusual items. Part of the fun is to learn about an item and be able to identify it, then find a buyer interested in owning it themselves.

The item pictured here is a World War II U.S. Navy Range Indicator, Antiaircraft Gunnery, Mark 1.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

