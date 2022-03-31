Andrzej Kozlowski will perform as part of NAMI Dubuque’s “A Work in Progress” on Saturday, April 9, at Steeple Square in Dubuque.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque will host a music, art and mental health awareness event, “A Work in Progress,” on Saturday, April 9, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
The event will begin at 6 p.m., with a social hour, light appetizers from 1st & Main and art viewing.
After a social hour, Andrzej Kozlowski, a Polish classical pianist and composer, specializing in the works of Fryderyk Chopin, will perform a 60-minute concert.
After the concert, an art auction will take place, featuring select prints from a private art collection. The evening will conclude with a “fund-a-need” giving opportunity.
Tickets are available at www.namidubuque.org/events. Those who cannot attend but are interested in supporting brain health initiatives from NAMI Dubuque can donate at www.namidubuque.org/donate.
For more information, email events@namidubuque.org, call 563-557-6264 or visit www.namidubuque.org/events.
