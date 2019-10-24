Geena Davis to receive humanitarian award
LOS ANGELES — When Geena Davis got a message on a Saturday morning that the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences needed to speak to her urgently, she thought “I hope I’m not in trouble.”
It was quite the opposite. The call was to inform Davis that she had been selected to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s Governors Awards for starting the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. On Sunday, she’ll join the ranks of past honorees like Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck and Oprah Winfrey at the 11th installment of the awards. Honorary Oscars will also be given to David Lynch, Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller.
Unlike her fellow honorees, however, Davis, 63, has actually won an Academy Award — for her supporting performance in “The Accidental Tourist.”
The award Sunday, however, is not for acting, but for her work as an advocate for gender equality, which began informally after she realized the effect that “Thelma & Louise” had on people.
“It dramatically changed my life,” Davis said. “The reaction to it made me realize that we give women so few opportunities to feel empowered and inspired by the female characters. Media images are incredibly powerful,” Davis said.
One recent study found that 63% of women who are currently in STEM occupations said they were inspired because of Gillian Anderson’s “X-Files” character Dana Scully.
But while the advocacy work is a big passion for Davis, she still considers acting her primary job and what she’d like to be remembered for.
“I just want to do it more,” she said.