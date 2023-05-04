Event: “Neil Berg’s 103 Years of Broadway,” presented by the Dubuque Arts Council in cooperation with Heritage Center.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $31-$49 for the public; $26-$44 for UD students, faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
Producer, pianist and composer Neil Berg will return to Heritage Center with a sequel to his Broadway revue with a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest musicals — including Dubuque native Rita Harvey — and an all-star New York band.
Through “103 Years of Broadway,” Berg will share the songs and stories behind the music. The performance will recreate the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century, featuring the stars of the shows such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables,” “West Side Story,” “Wicked” and more.
Harvey is a Broadway actress, singer and performer who is the principle soprano in “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway.”
She performed the role of Hodel in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and made her Broadway debut in the role of Christine Daae in “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Harvey has performed in concert with such stars as Rob Evan, Liz Calloway, Betty Buckley, Ben Vereen, Craig Schulman, Lillias White, Rita Moreno and Michael Crawford.
