With many people whipping up delicious concoctions at home while sheltering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely that many also have encountered some instances where their pantry or cupboards haven’t had all essential ingredients.
The struggle is real. But not to worry.
If you haven’t planned ahead, can’t get to the store or are trying to avoid going out, there are a variety of food substitutions that can help save the day in a pinch.
Happy baking!
Baking powder
Amount: 1 teaspoon.
Swap it for: ¼ teaspoon of baking soda, plus ½ teaspoon of cream of tartar.
Baking soda
Amount: ¼ teaspoon.
Swap it for: 1 teaspoon of baking powder.
Barbecue sauce
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: ¾ cup of ketchup, 2 tablespoons of mustard and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar.
Brown sugar
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of granulated sugar, plus 2 tablespoons of molasses.
Butter, margarine or vegetable shortening
Amount: 1 cup (or 2 sticks).
Swap it for: 1 cup of vegetable or coconut oil; ¾ cup of apple sauce, apple butter or avocado, plus ¼ cup of solid fat;
or 1 cup of mashed bananas.
Buttermilk or sour milk
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of plain yogurt;
or 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar, plus 1 cup of milk.
Cake flour
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of all-purpose flour, plus 2 tablespoons of cornstarch.
Chili sauce
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of tomato sauce, ¼ cup of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of ground cloves and allspice.
Coffee creamer
Amount: 1 tablespoon.
Swap it for: 1 tablespoon of dry milk, plus 1 tablespoon of water.
Cornstarch
Amount: 1 tablespoon.
Swap it for: 2 tablespoons of flour,
or 2 tablespoons of tapioca pearls.
Cream of tartar
Amount: ¼teaspoon.
Swap it for: ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.
Eggs
Amount: 1 egg.
Swap it for: 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise; or 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed, plus 3 tablespoons of water.
Egg yolks
Amount: 2 egg yolks.
Swap it for: 1 whole egg.
Granulated sugar
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of brown sugar; or 1¾ cups of powdered sugar.
Half-and-half
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: ½ cup of whole milk, plus ½ cup of heavy cream.
Heavy cream
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of whole milk,
plus 1 tablespoon of melted butter.
Honey
Amount: ½ cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of corn syrup; 1 cup of brown sugar; ½ cup of maple syrup; or ½ cup of molasses.
Ketchup
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of tomato sauce, ½ cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of vinegar.
Lemon juice
Amount: 1 teaspoon.
Swap it for: ½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.
Mayonnaise
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of sour cream; 1 cup of plain yogurt; or 1 cup of cottage cheese.
Milk
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: ½ cup of evaporated milk, plus ½ cup of water; or 1/3 cup of nonfat dry milk, plus 7/8 cup of water.
Self-rising flour
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of all-purpose flour, plus 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Semi-sweet chocolate
Amount: 1 ounce.
Swap it for: 1 ounce of unsweetened chocolate, plus 1 tablespoon of sugar.
Sour cream
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of plain yogurt.
Tomato juice
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1½ cups of tomato sauce, plus ½ cup of water.
Tomato soup
Amount: 1 can.
Swap it for: 1 cup of tomato sauce, plus ¼ cup of water.
Unsweetened chocolate
Amount: 1 ounce.
Swap it for: 3 tablespoons of
unsweetened cocoa powder, plus
1 tablespoon of butter, margarine
or vegetable shortening; or 1 ounce
of semi-sweet chocolate, minus
1 tablespoon of sugar.
Vanilla extract
Amount: 1 teaspoon.
Swap it for: 1 teaspoon bourbon or rum.
Vegetable oil
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of canola oil, olive oil, or grape seed oil.
Whole milk
Amount: 1 cup.
Swap it for: 1 cup of skim or low-fat milk, plus 2 tablespoons of melted butter.
Wine (red)
Amount: Any.
Swap it for: The same amount of grape or cranberry juice.
Wine (white)
Amount: Any.
Swap it for: The same amount of apple or white grape juice.