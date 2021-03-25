Five private middle school students of Dubuque music instructor Micki Marolf recently competed in a Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association solo contest.
The students participated in the contest via Zoom with Marolf and Western Dubuque High School band director Mike Omarzu and were judged on technique, tone and musicianship.
All received a Division 1-plus rating.
Students included:
• Addilyn Dolan, alto saxophone.
• Ainsley Munson, B-flat clarinet.
• Hanna Dolan, flute.
• Katie Davis, alto saxophone.
• Isaac Dungan, B-flat clarinet.