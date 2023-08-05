SINSINAWA, Wis. — Several events are planned at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, this month.
• Eric Anglada will lead a native book discussion about “The Grass Dancer,” by Susan Power, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The novel reveals the price of unfulfilled longings and the healing power of mystery and hope. The fee is $10.
• Paula Hirschboeck will lead a retreat highlighting renowned monk and mystic Thomas Merton from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Hirschboeck will guide participants in exploring and practicing each phase of Merton’s experience of Sophia in his prose-poem, “Hagia Sophia.” He invites us into four phases of contemplative practice, including initial awakening, surrender, dark unknowing and entering the world as Sophia, the mercy of God in us. The fee is $60.
• Anglada will lead a retreat, “Healing Haunted Histories,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The retreat will explore the hauntings of this continent, region and landscape, while delving into practical ways of healing. To prepare for the event, research your family history and bring that information to the retreat. The fee is $30.
• Sinsinawa Mound will host its next market from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at its farm at 2551 Grant County Z. Vendors will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farm, Dropseed Farm, City Girl Farming, the Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery, Sinsinawa Book and Gift Gallery and others.
• Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, will host a free sitting tour of the jewels in the crown of the Sinsinawa Mound chapel at 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. Learn the special techniques used, as well as the story each window contains.
• Mary Kay McDermott and Rachel Schmidt Boeke will host a Community Song Circle from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The two are co-leaders for the Dubuque Safe Passage Singers. This community singing experience is open to anyone, no matter their singing experience or ability. The fee is $15.
• Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm will host its annual Harvest Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, with farm tours, hay rides, live music, natural tie-dying, prairie tours and more. Learn about local organic food systems and meet the farmers who provide fresh, healthy veggies. Also included will be food tastings, beverages (adult and kid friendly), local cheese, local honey and Sinsinawa Mound bread.