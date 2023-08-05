SINSINAWA, Wis. — Several events are planned at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, this month.

• Eric Anglada will lead a native book discussion about “The Grass Dancer,” by Susan Power, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The novel reveals the price of unfulfilled longings and the healing power of mystery and hope. The fee is $10.

Recommended for you