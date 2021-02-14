Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
7. The Survivors, Jane Harper, Flatiron Books
8. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
9. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters, One World
10. My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, Riverhead Books
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
13. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
5. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
8. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, Adam Grant, Viking
11. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper
12. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
13. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
14. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
15. Mike Nichols: A Life, Mark Harris, Penguin Press
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
3. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
7. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
8. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
12. News of the World, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
13. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
14. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor Books
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
7. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
8. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
11. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
13. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
14. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. Bridgerton: It’s in His Kiss, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
4. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
5. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
6. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine’s Day Jokes for Kids, Rob Elliott, Anna Chernyshova (Illus.), Harper
8. Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued, Peter Sís, Norton Young Readers
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
12. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Star Wars The High Republic: Into the Dark, Claudia Gray, Disney Lucasfilm Press
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. The Project, Courtney Summers, Wednesday Books
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
11. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Love Is a Revolution, Renée Watson, Bloomsbury YA
13. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
14. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
15. Wings of Ebony, J. Elle, Denene Millner Books/Simon & Schuster BYR
Children’s Illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
2. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The ABCs of Black History, Rio Cortez, Lauren Semmer (Illus.), Workman Publishing
7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine, Jonathan Stutzman, Jay Fleck (Illus.), Chronicle Books
9. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
10. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
12. Ten Ways to Hear Snow, Cathy Camper, Kenard Pak (Illus.), Kokila
13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
14. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books
15. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Hilo, Judd Winick, Random House Books for Young Readers