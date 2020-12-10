Each year for the Dubuque City Youth and Heartland ballets’ annual production of “The Nutcracker Ballet,” Artistic Director Marina O’Rourke and Principal Instructor Megan MacLeod work to reimagine the Tchaikovsky Christmas classic.
This year, the two had unsolicited help courtesy of COVID-19.
“We had to envision it differently due to all the changes that were going to have to be made anyway — social distancing and things of that nature,” O’Rourke said. “It was a tremendous amount of work and incredibly challenging. But we just knew we could do it.”
And do it, they shall.
During a holiday season otherwise plagued by canceled events and altered performances, the curtain will rise tonight on “The Nutcracker Ballet” at Dubuque’s Grand Opera House. Pending the show will be able to continue as planned, it will run through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Two alternating casts will perform during respective weekends to ensure that no costumes are shared, no props are held by a different performer and social distancing can be implemented at all times on stage.
“We have two casts of approximately 40 dancers each,” O’Rourke said. “That’s still a big cast, but a lot of the choreographed parts are much smaller. Instead of having 17 snow dancers, we have 10. It’s still a very full look on stage. And it will be a completely different look each weekend.”
Dancers will perform unmasked on stage as they’ll be 6 feet apart; however, once back stage, masks will be a requirement. Patrons also will be required to wear masks, and the theater will only accommodate 200 of its 650 seats.
Additional safety measures include the removal of an intermission to prevent audiences from congregating the lobby and throughout the theater, as well as the removal of a curtain call.
For patrons unable or uncomfortable coming to the theater in person, each performance will be available to view through a livestream option, with one also recorded to be rebroadcast via Mediacom.
The production will run approximately 80 minutes . However, O’Rourke said that’s plenty of time to bring a beautiful story to life on stage, all the while keeping younger patrons engaged and entertained.
“For children, it will be just like watching a movie,” she said. “There are some portions of the ballet we had to omit, but it’s very seamlessly put together. It flows very nicely, and it still tells the story.”
That is due largely in part to MacLeod’s efforts, O’Rourke said.
As the choreographer for the production, MacLeod was given the daunting task of rehearsing each dance segment separately before combining them on Dec. 5 — the first opportunity for the dancers to put the moving pieces together into one cohesive production.
“We ended up renting a second rehearsal space so that we could practice each part separately,” O’Rourke said. “It was like watching a giant jigsaw puzzle come together with such excitement. Megan’s vision worked just as if we had always planned it this way. We all were just blown away.”
The production will mark the first time the dancers will have had an opportunity to take the stage since performances of “Peter and the Wolf,” a collaboration with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, last February.
Dancers were just one week away from the opening night of “Coppélia” in March when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds took the measure of shutting down schools and businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Among those businesses were those that relied on live events such as theater troupes, symphony orchestras and ballet companies.
“It was truly heartbreaking,” O’Rourke said. “Everything was ready, and everyone had worked so hard.”
The Dubuque Academy of Ballet took to teaching classes virtually as schools shuttered in-person instruction.
“During the summer, eventually we were able to offer class to five people in the studio, then 10 as school started in September, then 14 so we could keep dancers 6 feet apart,” O’Rourke said. “It has been challenging just running the business. We’re walking on eggshells knowing that, at any moment, things could shut down again.”
That’s why O’Rourke and MacLeod believed it was important to press forward in mounting a production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” this year, if they were able.
“We did this for the dancers,” O’Rourke said. “What dancers want to do most is dance, and what parents want to see is their children dance. This is something joyous that provides a sense of normalcy not only for the dancers but for the parents and for the community. We took nothing about this lightly. Our motto from day one was safety first, and we’ve worked very hard to ensure that every precaution measure was taken.”
In the days leading up to opening night, dancers were taking in their small triumphs over the pandemic with each new day they were able to lace up their ballet slippers and dance again.
Three dancers also recently had an opportunity to perform selections from “The Nutcracker Ballet” as part of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Brass,” an annual Christmas concert that was taped and will be shown via the organization’s website, rather than hosted live, as originally planned.
“There is a silver lining to every dark, looming cloud,” O’Rourke said. “We are just taking it one day at a time, and each day we get to dance is another victory.”