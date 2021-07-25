Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
8. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
10. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
11. Falling, T.J. Newman, Avid Reader Press/S&S
12. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
13. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
14. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
15. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
8. Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, Michael Wolff, Holt
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
11. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
12. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
13. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
14. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
15. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
14. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
15. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Edition
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
8. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
9. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
11. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
12. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
13. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Turtle in Paradise: The Graphic Novel, Jennifer L. Holm, Savanna Ganucheau, Random House Graphic
14. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
12. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon, Quill Tree Books
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
8. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
9. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
10. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
11. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
12. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, S&S
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Simon Snow, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic