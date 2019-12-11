Event: Ring of Kerry
Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Site: Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
Cost: Free, with donations accepted.
Online: ringofkerry.us/home
Tidbits
• Irish folk band Ring of Kerry takes its name from southwestern County Kerry, Ireland.
• Its five musicians sing and play several instruments, including the bodhran, the hammered dulcimer, the fiddle, the guitar, the flute and the penny whistle.
• Appropriate for all ages, the concert is presented by the Galena Festival of the Performing Arts.