Ring of Kerry will perform a holiday inspired Celtic concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Turner Hall in Galena, Ill.

Event: Ring of Kerry

Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Site: Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.

Cost: Free, with donations accepted.

Online: ringofkerry.us/home

• Irish folk band Ring of Kerry takes its name from southwestern County Kerry, Ireland.

• Its five musicians sing and play several instruments, including the bodhran, the hammered dulcimer, the fiddle, the guitar, the flute and the penny whistle.

• Appropriate for all ages, the concert is presented by the Galena Festival of the Performing Arts.

