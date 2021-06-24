BAGLEY, Wis. — “To be, or not to be?”
That was the question on the minds of theatrical troupes near and far as organizations weighed whether or not to re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with live performances once restrictions began to ease.
For one troupe, “to be” — albeit with safety measures in place — was the answer.
The Summit Players, a Wisconsin-based ensemble that performs adaptations of the work of William Shakespeare throughout its state parks, will make a stop at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley on Saturday, June 26.
The players will present a stripped-down, 75-minute version of “The Winter’s Tale.” Preceding that will be a free 45-minute educational workshop to help attendees of all ages to better grasp the work of the Bard.
“We get a healthy mix of people who have seen a lot of Shakespeare and who seek it out and people who have never seen Shakespeare — or any play — before,” said A.J. Magoon, a founding member of the company who, today, serves as its executive director. “We like the experience to be something for everyone to enjoy and for everyone to be able to understand and catch the humor in it.”
Established in 2015, the Summit Players often draw similarities to organizations like American Players Theatre in Spring Green, which has long had a history for presenting the works of Shakespeare in an outdoor setting.
Other troupes, such as Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, also perform outdoors.
The Summit Players take a different approach as a traveling ensemble that brings the play to a different state park for each performance.
“We’ve got quite a culture for that kind of thing in Wisconsin,” Magoon said with a laugh. “In our approach, we thought it was a unique way to expose people to the work of Shakespeare, while at the same time, get them to come out and appreciate what their state parks have to offer.”
The idea for such an outfit came about when former executive director Hannah Klapperich was camping in Potawatomi State Park, located along the shores of Sturgeon Bay in Door County. She came upon an amphitheater and realized similar structures found throughout Wisconsin’s state parks sit idle, particularly as performance spaces.
“We recognized the potential and that maybe these areas of the parks that are underused could provide an opportunity,” Magoon said.
Klapperich, along with a network of graduating seniors from Marquette University in Milwaukee — along with Magoon, who was a freshman at the time — banded together to create the Summer Players’ inaugural season six years ago.
“It grew out of a student passion project, and we continue to pull from the school when casting and collaborating,” Magoon said. “But eventually, it became a passion for the different communities we were performing in. We would expect 15 to 20 people and instead would see 70, 80, 100. By the end of our first summer, we felt the momentum and saw the desire people had for something like this.”
“The Winter’s Tale” — a play laden with drama in its first act, only to resolve in comedy and a happy ending in its final two acts — was set to be performed in 2020.
Much like its famed stage direction — “Exit, pursued by a bear” — the bear of COVID-19 created a disruption in the momentum.
And yet, the timing is apropos.
“It’s a play with a heavy beginning that becomes a delightful comedy with an uplifting sense of forgiveness and redemption,” Magoon said. “It speaks truth about the dangers of power, but how if we learn from our mistakes, we all grow together. It’s a really nice coda to the year we’ve just had and that none of us could have foreseen when we originally were planning on performing this piece.”
This year will prove the troupe’s most ambitious season, increasing the number of parks it’s performing in from 18 to 24 and the number of its performances from 19 to 25.
“It’s interesting to see after the year we had and coming out of COVID-19,” Magoon said. “I think a lot of people are eager to get out to live performances again. I also think a lot of people took advantage of their state parks last year with everything shut down. Obviously, people spent a lot more time outdoors. They might have always known their state parks were incredible, but they spent more time there than they ever had in the past. The interest in them and in nature has really been cranked up to 11.”
For those attending, there are safety protocols in place aligned with current safety regulations for COVID-19.
A small ensemble of six actors will perform.
Those attending who have not yet been fully vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Those who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask.
“Our goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible, while making sure that everyone can be comfortable and happy and have a good summer,” Magoon said.
He also emphasized that the show is appropriate and welcoming of all ages, and most importantly, novice and seasoned theatergoers alike.
“We love it when we see the big Shakespeare fans because his work resounds with us, too,” Magoon said. “But this is also a really great entry point for a lot of young people. We’ve had people come up after performances with their 6- or 7-year-old who have never seen a play, much less Shakespeare, and they love it, understand it and are hanging on every word. That’s a really gratifying experience. And really, that’s what you do something like this for.”