The University of Dubuque Wind and Jazz ensembles will present “Showstoppers: Music of Stage and Screen” at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in Heritage Center’s Babka Theatre.
The performance will be under the direction of Cassandra Bechard, wind ensemble conductor; and Nolan Hauta, jazz ensemble conductor.
Selections to include music from “Star Wars,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “West Side Story,” “The Music Man” and more.
Complimentary popcorn and beverages will be provided at intermission.
The performance is free.