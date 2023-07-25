Dear Amy: More than 50 years ago, my sister married a guy who skipped the States after being drafted into the U.S. Army (it was during the Vietnam War).

I was also drafted and served, including going to Vietnam.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags