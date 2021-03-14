Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a workshop, "Let’s Plant a Garden," from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Participants will have the option of participating either in person at the office, 14858 W. Ridge Lane, or virtually.
The workshop will cover:
• What you need to start growing.
• How to choose the right crops for your space.
• Preventing disease and pest problems before they start.
• Creating a budget for your garden.
Attendees also will receive a personalized plan.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. To sign up, visit bit.ly/dbqgardenworkshop or call the extension office at 563-583-6496 by Monday, March 22.