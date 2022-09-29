Lord of Life Lutheran Church will celebrate the Feast Day of Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, during its annual pet blessing on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the church, 2899 Hales Mill Road.

The blessing, which will return after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, begin at 9 a.m. with a welcome and introduction, with coffee and doughnuts for humans and treats for pets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.