Da’Mir Oliver occasionally says stuff his mom just doesn’t understand.
“One thing my mom doesn’t understand is ‘Sheeeeesh,’” said Da’Mir, 10, of Dubuque. “That means that someone just did something cool. So, we say, ‘Sheeeeesh.’”
Deciphering and chronicling teen and pre-teen lingo can be one of the most difficult tasks in linguistics — slang terms come and go, and the lifespan of a word can be fleeting.
Remember when “Bae” was new and popular? “Rad” and “gnarly” are even more ancient. Both also are increasingly rare.
Maurice Willis, 14, of Dubuque, said he used to say words that confused his mom.
“But my mom knows all of the slang by now,” he said.
Maurice said slang words can have differing definitions.
“It depends on where people are from,” he said.
Maurice’s 13-year-old brother, Da’Juan Willis, said slang words can mean different things to different age groups — and there are words younger kids use that he doesn’t understand.
“Kids who are saying someone’s ‘green,’ I don’t know what that means,” Da’Juan said.
“Green” can have several definitions, according to the online slang repository Urbandictionary.com, including “dumb,” or “when someone has been wronged.”
Scotty Stowers, 12, of Dubuque, said popular local slang among his age group includes “G,” which often means a friend.
“We say, ‘What’s up, my G?’ and stuff like that,” Scotty said.
Oliver said two other words that can mean friend include “slime” and “slatt.”
“You would say, ‘What up, slatt,” he said.
Maurice said a common slang word is “cap.”
“It basically means ‘lie,’ so if someone says, ‘No cap,’ it means they’re not lying about something,” Maurice said. “Or if you say something and someone says, ‘Cap,’ it means they think you’re lying.”
Da’Juan said “Hollywood” is a popular slang term.
“It means someone is ghosting someone,” he said.
“Ghosting” means withdrawing from a relationship and avoiding a person.
“One thing parents don’t understand is when we say, ‘Bussing,’” Da’Mir said. “That means something was really good.”
Here are 15 other words or phrases that you might hear youth say, with definitions supplied by Urbandictionary.com:
Bet — Originally meaning “Yes” or “OK,” bet can now be used sarcastically to express doubt or disagreement.
Dead — When a person finds something funny. “I’m dead.”
Drip — Something fashionable or cool.
Extra — Something that is excessive or overly dramatic.
Fire — A term that describes something as awesome, excellent or amazing.
Foenem — A family member or a friend.
Fye — An adjective that describes something that is really good.
Game — Can mean “knowledge” and also can mean a person who has the ability to make other people like them.
Gucci — Something that is good.
Simp — Can mean someone who does too much for someone they like or is overly desperate for a person’s attention.
Sleeping on — Means not paying enough attention to someone or something.
Tea — Gossip or news.
That ain’t it — Said about something considered totally wrong or repugnant.
What’s good? — Means “what’s up?”
Woosah — To tell someone to calm down or relax.