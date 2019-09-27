Territory artist to be featured at Hello Galena!

GALENA, Ill. — Connie Warnsing, a watercolor artist and jewelry maker from the Galena Territory, will be the Hello Galena! featured artist for October.
She will host a meet-and-greet event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the artists’ co-op, 121 N. Commerce St.
Warnsing credits her creative uncle, an artist from Chicago, as a catalyst to her early realization of art as a calling.
As a child, Warnsing’s was fascinated by the work of Charley Harper. She studied and copied Harper’s illustrations from her favorite book, “The Giant Golden Book of Biology.” Warnsing declares, “Charley Harper was one of my favorite artists, along with Carl Johnson.”
A more formal art education was achieved by Warnsing at Eastern Illinois University.
“I graduated with a degree in 2D art with a ‘shaky’ minor in art history,” Warnsing said in a press release. “But instead of teaching art, I taught second grade for 25 years and included art in my lessons.”
Warnsing is once again designing jewelry, this time with co-creator Mary Carol Harris. While she enjoys the creative collaboration of jewelry making, she admits, “Pastels, watercolor and drawing still hold my heart.”
For more information, visit