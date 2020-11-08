What's it worth on eBay? Quite a find at Tibetan festival

When we travel, we often like to bring something home that reminds us of our trip and the experiences we had.
This week’s item was purchased at a Tibetan Festival and would have been part of a ceremonial costume.
This headdress is covered with turquoise, coral and amber beads.
The stones alone carry value, but coupled with collectible nature of the hand-crafted helmet, this was a unique item to bring back from Tibet.
We generated a listing on eBay for this item and found a buyer willing to pay our opening bid price of $325 — a good price for a souvenir from a trip decades ago.
What did you bring home from your last adventure?