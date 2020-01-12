When she drives past the gym with remorse on her way home to Bellevue, Iowa, or flounders in the swimming pool as she learns how to tread water, Amy Cone thinks of being in the ring with her horse.
If she does not remain fit, she believes she will weigh her teammate down like an anchor, to the detriment of their competing together.
But holding fast to her long-term exercise and diet goals is a daily struggle. Taking care of the kids, laundry and cooking easily piles up.
“It’s work. It’s hard. But life is hard,” said Cone, 43.
Since she began a fitness regimen about eight years ago, Cone lost about 100 pounds. Initially, she struggled to walk up a flight of stairs.
She recently completed a half marathon.
As many Americans start to undertake New Year’s resolutions in hopes of reinvention or self-improvement (often related to health), experts recommend they start with realistic objectives to successfully integrate changes into their lives.
“Working out, if you’ve never done it before, it’s scary,” said Casey Curoe, membership and health and wellness director at the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA. “They can’t just come and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to start working out.’ There needs to be a little bit more of a plan put into place for people.”
The YMCA/YWCA sees an uptick in new membership purchases during the winter. In recent years, the facility saw an average of 500 new members join within two months, from Dec. 1 through Jan. 30.
Gym attendance remains high through February, peaking at the start of the new year.
“A lot of people in gyms have a tendency to hang out for three months and then they drop,” Curoe said. “That’s the typical gym New Year’s people.”
Healthy goals
Curoe said several hurdles might lead people to give up, but some strategies can facilitate the trek to the weight room or rowing machine.
She recommends that members seek personal connections with people who motivate them and hold them accountable. That might include attending a group class or spending time with a personal trainer.
Cone joined the YMCA/YWCA in 2016. She initially stuck to the treadmill.
“I very much like to get into my box. My little safe box,” she said. “The treadmill is my safe zone.”
But once Cone began working with a personal trainer the following year, her instructor pushed her to try new routines with several “torture” regimens.
Personal trainer Pam Connolly works with about a dozen clients, some at the YMCA/YWCA. The start of the year is her busiest time.
She emphasized the importance of setting “healthy” and “realistic” goals to achieve “long-term success.”
“Sometimes people will look at milestone as their target to reach certain health goals,” Connolly said. “Let’s say, they reach out to me because they have a wedding in two months and they want to lose 50 pounds by that wedding date. That’s not safe. That’s not healthy.”
Overly ambitious aspirations might lead to disappointment or defeat, but small changes like searching for additional ways to incorporate movement throughout one’s day is a great start, she said.
Connolly noted that people must maintain a consistent effort to make healthy decisions, especially those pertaining to diet.
For instance, she advises that people not use food as a coping mechanism for stress — like rewarding a hard day’s work at the office by eating a cookie.
“We tend to make excuses to justify an unhealthy choice,” Connolly said.
Consistent effort
While her progress has increased her self-esteem and energy, Cone said she stumbles “all the time.”
She pushes onward, reminding herself that she is on a personal journey.
“You can’t compare your journey to other people’s journeys because chances are, you aren’t starting at the same starting point in your fitness level and what you’re able to do,” Cone said. “But at the end, that goal that you’ve accomplished of getting over that finish line, it’s that same great feat for both people.”
Now she is training for a triathlon. Her first step is learning how to swim — “a big, scary thing,” Cone said.
“I feel like I’m floundering,” she said. “I’ll just have to keep at it.”