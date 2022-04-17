For Phil Granovsky, the process of decorating Easter eggs begins in early January.
The Dubuque resident takes the annual tradition far beyond the typical act of dunking eggs in cups of water or vinegar with dissolved color tablets. He creates pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs meticulously decorated with layers of hand-written designs in melted beeswax.
“You have to be detail oriented, you have to have patience, and you also have to have a little bit of imagination to be able to see and picture what it’s going to look like in the end,” Granovsky, 86, said of his creations.
Granovsky has been making pysanky for nearly 80 years. When he was a child, his mother learned the art from women at the family’s church in Minneapolis. She, in turn, passed on the knowledge to her five children.
Most scholars believe that Slavic cultures began creating pysanky and similar wax-resist decorated eggs before the advent of Christianity, with eggs symbolizing nature’s rebirth after a long, hard winter. When Christian beliefs took hold, the egg was adopted as a symbol of the tomb from which Christ was resurrected, and pysanky took on an important role in Ukrainian Christian rituals.
Granovsky said the eggs must be raw, not boiled, as Easter eggs typically are before dyeing.
“Hard boiling will take some of the oil out of the eggshell, so the dyes don’t take as well,” he said.
As a result, he is particularly careful when working.
“If they break, they smell,” said his wife, Peggy Granovsky.
Not only that, but a broken egg can be demoralizing when one has devoted hours of work. Depending on the intricacy of the design, he can spend anywhere from one hour to 35 hours on a single egg.
“My first 15 eggs I did, I broke eight,” Granovsky said. “That’s a lot of work down the drain.”
He completes about three dozen eggs each year in the months leading up to Easter, working at a small table in the basement of the couple’s Dubuque home.
One day in late March, he demonstrated how he inscribes the intricate designs freehand onto the egg’s shell, using a small instrument called a kistka: a small metal funnel attached to a dowel with wire.
“This is the old, tried-and-true method,” he said, lighting a small candle and holding the kistka in the flame to heat the metal tip.
Next, he dipped the kistka into a cake of beeswax and watched as the hot metal pulled the wax into the funnel’s tip. Holding the egg gently in his left hand, he carefully drew a triangle — symbolizing the Holy Trinity of Christianity — onto its smooth, white surface.
“If you can learn to draw a straight line on a round egg, that’s what it boils down to,” he said.
Granovsky will then dip the egg into a series of chemical dyes, progressing from light colors like yellow and orange to darker blues and purples. He purchases in the dyes in small packets from a Ukrainian gift shop in Minneapolis, mixing them with a cup of water and a teaspoon of vinegar — except for the orange dye, which will curdle if vinegar is introduced.
“In the old days, the Ukrainians got all of their dyes from natural elements — bark, onion skin, plant roots and so on,” he said. “My mother would boil water and put crepe paper in it and squeeze the color out of the crepe paper into bottles. We had a multicolored sink.”
After each dye, he inscribes additional details with the hot beeswax, which seals the pores of the egg and prevents further coloration of that area. The area he fills in with the beeswax will remain the color it was at the time the wax was added, no matter how many additional times he dyes the egg.
“So anything I want orange, I will color with the beeswax here,” he said, holding up a half-completed orange egg and using the kistka to fill in small butterfly-shaped areas on its shell.
He said the designs placed on pysanky hold symbolic meaning, although not all are religious. They fall into three categories — animal, plant and geometric shapes — and represent ideas from love and prayer to wishes for a bountiful harvest.
After the final layer of dye and beeswax is complete, the egg is heated in a 200 degree oven for about one hour. This softens the wax, which is then wiped off with a soft towel to reveal the brilliant colors beneath.
With a layer of varnish to protect the egg, a pysanka can last indefinitely if handled carefully and kept out of direct sunlight, according to Granovsky.
He and his wife display pysanky in a bowl in their kitchen, and each year, he gives away eggs to family and friends as “a labor of love.”
The joy of the creative process, as well as a respect for the traditions and culture in which it is steeped, spurs Granovsky to invest time and energy into his pysanky each spring.
“A lot of it’s tradition, a lot of it’s a love of the art and to keep the art alive for the Ukrainian people,” he said. “Lord knows right now in these tough times, we need all the love for the Ukrainian people we can get.”