Marvel Studios finds an ambitious narrative stride with the timely “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series on Disney+.
In the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson passes on the mantle of Captain America. Meanwhile, a superpowered threat emerges from Europe that thrusts Sam and Bucky into action.
The series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland.
Marvel aims high with the recognizably gritty action of the “Captain America” films. It also infuses a deeply compelling story that speaks to our political climate.
The series excels with the development of secondary characters. Sam and Bucky are given complete and satisfying arcs across the six episodes. Mackie and Stan prove to be leading-men material. It’s about time that they got their time to shine in the MCU.
Mackie and Stan share dramatic material. There are consequences that they deal with. They also have some fantastic banter. Moments of levity are expertly sprinkled in as well. The humor never sacrifices tension, but is used when it’s necessary. Overall, the writing offers an excellent blend of serious and appropriately placed humor.
Other series standouts include Russell’s character, John Walker. Taking up the gigantic shoes of the new Captain America, his character is deeply conflicted in his approach. His moral balance is one of the most investing aspects of the series. Whether you like the character or not, Russell undeniably brings an A-game performance to this troubled character.
Kellyman is another standout. Her character of Karli is the leader of an anti-nationalist group known as the Flag Smashers. Kellyman is given a surprising amount of depth and humanity.
You understand her motivations for her actions. She isn’t a bland superhero villain — but she’s a metaphor for the struggles of other countries. Kellyman brings the appropriate amount of vigor to the role, and she’s a definite sweet spot of the show.
Equipped with a $150 million budget, each episode is given a theatrical sense of scope. There are some magnetic action sequences throughout. Despite airing on a streaming service, you’d think that these were made for theaters. Episodes four and six are reserved for the best action that the series has to offer.
Skogland directs these sequences with sure-fire and confident panache. Taking cues from the Russo Brother’s style on the “Captain America” films, Skogland continues successfully in that vein. Rumors are circulating that she might direct “Captain America 4,” and if her work on the show is any indicator, sign me up.
My only issue is that the final episode does seem to gloss over a few things. It’s a great episode, but I believe that the resolution with Kellyman’s character felt a bit too rushed. I was hoping for a more fitting ending. In the grand scheme of the series, this is a small issue.
Rarely does Marvel aim higher than good old-fashioned entertainment. With the exceptions of “Black Panther” and the “Captain America” movies, they often don’t wade into real-life issues. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” brings the most depth to real-life issues and politics in the entire MCU.
The series features exciting new story developments from the “Captain America” films. The core performances are excellent, the action is gritty and intense, and I’m more excited to see these characters again than I ever was before.
Marvel has raised the standard of TV-formatted storytelling within its universe, between this and “WandaVision.” This is one of my favorite stories from Marvel in the past few years. Don’t skip this one. The final episode has some BIG ramifications on the universe going forward.
I give “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” 4.5 stars out of 5. The miniseries is available to stream on Disney+.