Event: “Warriors Don’t Cry,” performed by TheaterWorksUSA.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $27 for the public; $22 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $22; $15 for children. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event.
Synopsis
Reluctant to cope with one more tragedy in school, young activist Ya Girl is ready to call it quits on leading her million-plus Instagram followers in the fight for social justice. When Melba Pattillo Beals steps out of history and into Ya Girl’s phone to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, Ya Girl learns to see herself in Melba and in all the young warriors who came before her to raise their hands and make a difference.
Tidbits
Inspired by Melba Pattillo Beals’ “Little Rock Nine” memoir, “Warriors Don’t Cry,” the production aims to serve as a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media and community engagement.
It is co-conceived by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays and director Tamilla Woodard, featuring original music by Toshi Reagon, spoken word and video projection.
It is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA.
