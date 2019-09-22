The Friends of the Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host a fall book sale.
A members-only pre-sale is set for 2:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library, 360 W. 11th St. Memberships are available at the door for $5.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The sale will include fiction, history, biography, children’s books, graphic novels, audio books, DVDs, board games, puzzles, collectibles and other specialty items, including computers.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit, independent organization established in 1978 to support Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
For more information, call the library at 563-589-4313.