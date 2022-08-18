If your birthday is today: Focus on what you can do. Please yourself instead of trying to impress others. Present yourself with dignity and class. How others perceive you will make or break you this year.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Words matter, and you'll gain support by conveying what you want others to know. A change will be upsetting, but you'll be the one to benefit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Network with people who can offer a different opinion and help you. An ambitious attitude will give you a leg up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Invest time and money in obtaining information and utilizing your skills to adapt to trends. Explore how you can take advantage of offers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the time to sort through differences. How you handle emotional matters will determine how well you get along with a loved one. Take nothing for granted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get firsthand information. Someone will be eager to mislead you if given a chance. Charm, determination and dedication will clear the path to a new beginning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Adjust your situation to make life easier. Home improvements and investing time and money will help you reach a new goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Confusion will occur if you aren’t straightforward regarding feelings. Don't leave anything to chance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Connect with people already heading in a direction that interests you. Refuse to let a personal matter get in the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Plan something special. How you look and present yourself to others or paying closer attention to your health will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Gravitate toward people who make you think, and you will find it easier to get things done. A change will be energizing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your thoughts to yourself. Sharing too much too soon will have drawbacks. Instead, collect information that will help you understand what others want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a different approach to how you run your household or handle responsibilities at work. Implement efficient tactics to speed things up. Say no to tempting offers if extravagance is involved.
