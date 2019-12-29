”Killer Siblings,” 6 p.m. on Oxygen
In a new episode, the murder of a correctional officer at first seems to be a clear-cut act of vengeance. Subsequent investigation, however, exposes a clandestine love triangle.
“Flirty Dancing,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Shut up and dance: That appears to be the mantra for this new dating series hosted by actress and dancer Jenna Dewan (“The Resident”), in which a blind date starts out with dance lessons for some perfect strangers. Each person is taught half of a dance routine, then taken to a romantic location where, without saying a word, they perform the dance twice, once with each of two different partners. A full date follows with whichever partner provides the better connection.
“Duff’s New Year’s Eve Cake-Off,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Host Duff Goldman rings in the New Year a couple of days early as four professional bakers compete in a variety of unconventional baking and design challenges in which flavor is only — pardon the expression — the icing on the cake. The bakers are challenged to capture and convey a theme of change across the years in their cakes, but the cakes themselves also must transform from old to new. Judges Dan Langan and Waylynn Lucas put their heads together to decide who earns the $10,000 grand prize.
“Dare Me,” 9 p.m. on USA
Adapted from a best-selling novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as writer and executive producer here, this new drama explores teen angst and power dynamics in the cutthroat world of high-school cheerleading.
“Lost in the Wild,” 10 p.m. on Travel
Adventures that take an unexpected turn for the worst is the unifying theme of this new eight-episode docu-series featuring veteran explorer J.J. Kelley and journalist Kinga Philipps, who retrace each ill-fated journey to find some answers. In the series premiere, “Hike Into Hell,” Kelley and Philipps try to solve the mystery of what happened to Dutch tourists Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, who vanished in 2014 while hiking on a trail in Panama. Months later, their belongings are found, along with a few bones.