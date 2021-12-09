Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series that will be published on Thursdays.
Toy-making elves distributing candy canes to children, jolly Santa “ho, ho, ho-ing” from his sleigh, Mrs. Claus delivering cocoa and decorated cookies to everyone in the North Pole, angels tiptoeing across twinkling stars, a manger scene and even a little drummer boy—these are the visions of yuletide sugarplums we cherish most.
But there also is a jingle jungle out there, a vast underbelly of Kris Kringle. These other Christmas spirits can only be described as vendors of villainy, the ones who attempt to turn merry and bright into mistletoe misery. Literature, film and folklore are replete with these hucksters of unhappiness.
Back in 1843, Charles Dickens wrapped up Ebenezer Scrooge (“A Christmas Carol”) and placed him under our literary trees.
With every “Bah, humbug!” Scrooge packs a punch against the poor, the old and the rest of those he deems unworthy of charity or kindness. He saves his greatest ire for anyone who has the real Christmas spirit like his nephew and Bob Cratchit: “If I had my way, every fool who goes around with ‘Merry Christmas’ on his lips should be boiled in his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly in his heart!”
Although his dead partner, the ghostly Marley, attempts to set him straight with his bone-rattling experiences of wearing the chains he so greedily forged in life, Scrooge ignores him. He pronounces Marley’s apparition as “an undigested bit of beef.”
Only the prospect of his death shakes Ebenezer into a turkey-buying merry mood. He raises Cratchit’s pay so that son Tiny Tim can receive the medical treatment he needs to live.
Scrooge is among the many villains who redeems himself through the generosity of the season. But not so fast. What of all those he denied before becoming enlightened? I doubt the orphans and widows from his uh-woke days would invite him to go a-wassailing with them.
One of the least known literary bad boys of all is found in “The Christmas Cookie Sprinkle Snitcher” (1969).
Robert Kraus’ Snitch is a bumbling giant bird with a man’s face who greedily de-sprinkles every villager’s house and all the stores. After a full night of pilfering nonpareils, jimmies, edible confetti and sanding sugars, the Snitch returns home “to snatch 40 winks.”
Meanwhile, the townsfolks awaken to find their cupboards bare and realize the impending cookie catastrophe — plain sugar cookies. They search every nook and downspout, check the chimney and interrogate one another. Realizing their plight, they cry profusely and call the cops. Finally, it’s Christmas kakotopia.
Town hero, young Nat, vows “I’ll bring back the sprinkles.” Not the brightest bulb on a Christmas tree, the Snitch has left behind a sprinkle trail that winds through the town, into the forest and across a river right to the Snitcher’s front door.
Nat explains that without sprinkles, “Christmas cookies are like sleigh bells without tinkles” and “like raisins without wrinkles.”
The Snitcher’s remorse pours out in a torrent of tears as he claims he didn’t mean to spoil Christmas for others and is “ashamed of what I done.”
Really? Even a 3-year-old isn’t going to buy that excuse.
Finally, the Snitch airlifts those colorful sugars, scattering them across the cookies of the land held aloft on cookie sheets by every man, woman and child. Not until their sprinkles are returned do the townspeople find their holiday spirit.
Obviously, the people in this children’s book haven’t learned the lessons about the real Christmas spirit bestowed upon the good citizens of Whoville in the following book.
What up, Grinches?
Dr. Seuss’ 1957 classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” features a green rogue with a heart “two sizes too small.” While the story is delivered in rhymed couplets, Grinch’s dastardly deeds are anything but sing-songy. More than anything, the Grinch hates Christmas caroling.
While the 89th round of “fa la la la la” also might set your teeth on edge, let’s agree, he throws a real thorn into any holly and ivy tradition.
Perhaps because his shoes were too tight or his head wasn’t screwed on just right, Grinchy is determined to make everyone as miserable as he is by ruining their Christmas. Disguised as a skinny bristly Santy Claus, he slithers down chimneys to steal presents, lights, decorated tannenbaums and all the cranberry sauce and figgy pudding he can stuff into his bag.
He hisses with delight and harnesses the whole shebang to his poor dog, Max. Not only does Max have to tote the load back up to his master’s quirky quarters high atop Mount Crumpit, but he also must wear a big reindeer-ish horn tied to his head while doing it — a real degradation for any self-respecting canine.
Grinch was truly a bad ’un. Seuss’ lyrics from the animated movie describe him as “your brain is full of spiders, you have garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch. I wouldn’t touch you with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole!”
Like Scrooge, the Grinch experiences an about-face, but his arrives out of generosity rather than threat of being doomed. Alas, he finds he hasn’t stopped Christmas from coming; the Whos were celebrating love and happiness sans the trappings. He realizes that maybe “Christmas doesn’t come from a store” (thus endearing himself to the minimalists of the land).
It has more to do with good will rather than with greed. He returns the toys he stole from the Whos and joins all of Whoville for dinner while he carves the roast beast and his heart triples in size. (Let’s hope the Whoville cardiologist puts the Grinch on a course of treatment for cardiomegaly.)
Theodore Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss) admitted that the inspiration for the Grinch came to him the day after Christmas. Shaving, he spotted his grumpy countenance in the mirror and realized he was feeling down about both his wife’s illness and the commercialization of the season. He wrote to restore his spirit and it worked.
Listed among the Top 100 Books for Children by the National Education Association, the book wins the day through empathy both for Mr. Grinch and his creator.
But wait, there’s more. Stay tuned for Part Two, when we’ll be visited by the villains of Yuletide film and television.